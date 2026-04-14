UFC Finally Returns To A City It Hasn’t Visited In Years

The UFC's numbered event schedule for the summer will conclude in an old-school location that is a throwback to the promotion's yesteryear era.

For the first time since 2019 (and the first time a numbered UFC has ended up in Philadelphia, Pa. since UFC 133 in 2011), the promotion returns to the birthplace of America Saturday, Aug. 15, from Xfinity Mobile Arena for UFC 330.

In a press release from the promotion, CEO Dana White said the city's own celebration of America 250 made the timing impeccable for returning to one of America's history-rich sports locations.

UFC's Summer Schedule Takes Shape With Philadelphia Event

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"Philadelphia is hosting some of the biggest sporting events this year as part of the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary,” White said in a statement Tuesday. It'’s been fifteen years since the UFC brought a numbered event to the city, so now is the perfect time to go back. Philadelphia has always been a great fight town, and I can’t wait to return.”

Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro, who appeared alongside White on The Pat McAfee Show to announce the event, said he is genuinely excited to host a rapidly growing sport that even his kids have come to enjoy.

UFC Returns To Philadelphia With Blockbuster Stakes

Feb 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; UFC President Dana White speaks after UFC Fight Night at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"Pennsylvania is thrilled to host UFC 330 in Philadelphia, the first time a championship bout is coming back to the Commonwealth in fifteen years,” Shapiro said. This is a huge year for Pennsylvania – all eyes are on the Commonwealth as we celebrate America 250 and host some of the biggest sporting events in the world in the place where it all started. From UFC and March Madness to the FIFA World Cup and the NFL Draft, we’re excited to host world-class sporting events that will bring with them incredible opportunities for our businesses, our communities, and our fans. The Commonwealth is all in and we look forward to welcoming UFC back to Pennsylvania.”

This is the fourth event in Philadelphia for the UFC, as its debut saw it host UFC 101, headlined by a lightweight title bout between then-champion B.J. Penn and Kenny Florian in Aug. 2009.

No fights have been officially announced or teased for the event yet. It'll be a busy summer for the promotion, culminating with the UFC Freedom 250 event from Washington D.C. on Sunday, June 14. The UFC will then return to Las Vegas for UFC 329 during International Fight Week, Saturday, July 11, before its eventual trek to the East Coast.

We'll see how UFC 330 stacks up as the event gets closer.