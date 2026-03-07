UFC 326 Free Live Stream Results & Highlights for Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2

The UFC returns home to Las Vegas, NV tonight (March 7) for a UFC 326 card that will take place at T-Mobile Arena.

The main event is a long-awaited rematch between future UFC Hall of Famers Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira. Holloway is looking to defend his “BMF” title for the second time after retiring Dustin Poirier last July, while Oliveira comes into the night following a submission-win against top lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot in the main event of UFC Rio.

The night’s co-main event features top-ranked middleweight contenders Caio Borralho and Reinier de Ridder. Both men enter the night looking to get back on track after their most recent outings saw both men suffer the first losses of their respective UFC careers.

UFC 326 Live Results & Highlights

The UFC 326 main card will also open with another rematch, as middleweights Gregory Rodrigues and Brunno Ferreira are set to run things back after Ferreira upset his countryman with a first-round knockout when “The Hulk” made his promotional debut back in 2023.

Gregory Rodrigues (red gloves) fights Brunno Ferreira (blue gloves) during UFC 283 at Jeunesse Arena. | Jason da Silva-Imagn Images

The rest of the main card features a fan-friendly matchup between longtime UFC veterans Drew Dober and Michael Johnson, as well as Raul Rosas Jr.’s bid to win five-straight fights and break into the bantamweight rankings when he takes on #13-ranked contender Rob Font.

Raul Rosas Jr. (red gloves) fights Aoriqileng (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at The Sphere. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Long Xiao will square off with former UFC Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt in the featured prelim for UFC 326, and rest of the prelims are highlighted by a number of fighters making their UFC debuts and several veterans that are looking to extend their UFC careers by scoring big wins in Las Vegas.

Cody Garbrandt (red gloves) fights Raoni Barcelos (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

UFC 326 did lose one fight on weigh-in day, as Jeong Yeong Lee failed to hit the scale for a featherweight bout with Gaston Bolaños and the matchup was subsequently scrapped. All other fighters scheduled to compete on Saturday night successfully made weight for their respective fights.

The prelim action is set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.

UFC 326 Main Card (Paramount+, 9:00 p.m. ET)

• Main Event: Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira – For the UFC “BMF” Championship

• Co-Main Event: Caio Borralho vs. Reinier de Ridder

• Rob Font vs. Raul Rosas Jr.

• Drew Dober vs. Michael Johnson

• Gregory Rodrigues

UFC 326 Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 7:00 p.m. ET)

• Cody Garbrandt vs. Long Xiao

• Donte Johnson vs. Cody Brundage

• Alberto Montes vs. Ricky Turcios

• Cody Durden vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel

UFC 326 Early Preliminary Card (Paramount+/UFC Fight Pass, 5:30 p.m. ET)

• Sumudaerji vs. Jesus Aguilar

• Rafael Tobias vs. Diyar Nurgozhay

• Luke Fernandez vs. Rodolfo Bellato

