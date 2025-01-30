UFC star Israel Adesanya shares obscene training tactic ahead of Imavov fight
Israel Adesanya is fortifying his mind, as the legendary Bruce Lee would say.
For the first time in 6 years, the UFC Middleweight Championship is not in Adesanya's sights as he defends his #2 ranking against Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia. The former champion says this last training camp has been different than most, not giving into his usual habits.
Adesanya Abstaining Ahead Of Next Fight
In a conversation on The Ariel Helwani Show, Adesanya mentioned haircuts make him feel 'horny' and talked how about how he finds himself in certain 'situations'. When asked if he abstains from sex for fight camp like former champion Georges St-Pierre, Adesanya said "you don't have to, but..."
"To be honest, this camp would be the most I have [abstained] actually. There might be something with semen retention... I'll have to look into it. But yeah, I've just been working there. I'm happy with the work. I'm happy with the progression and I can't wait till this weekend. I'm quietly confident in my skills."
"Yeah, it was," Adesanya said, when asked if it was a conscious decision to abstain. "Look, it's always there. I'm always horny. Put it this way, I like the freedom of thought. I like the freedom of choice. So, I like to know I can do something but I choose not to."
In a world where everything is at the touch of your fingertips, Israel Adesanya is what you'd call 'locked in' for his upcoming fight with Nassourdine Imavov.
