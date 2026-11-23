It has been nine days since Josh Hokit fell short in his UFC heavyweight title fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 334 from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Hokit has remained confident that he did enough to win the fight on all three judges' scorecards, despite them ultimately awarding the fight to Gane.

In a recent Instagram post, Hokit accused Gane of compromising his vision, which he says impacted the fight altogether.

"Still blurry – my eye is still blurry. It is what it is, but there has to be [consequences]," Hokit said in the video. "I have to poke him. I have to stab him. I have to chop off his finger. You know what I'm saying? Only regret. Only regret in that fight, not doing something back."

Hokit briefly protested referee Marc Goddard's decision not to pause the fight, but to no avail, as Goddard didn't see the initial poke. Had he done so, an argument could be made.

Josh Hokit Still Dealing With UFC 334 Regret

Jun 14, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; Josh Hokit walks out prior to his fight against Derrick Lewis during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hokit said if he were to redo the sequence, it'd be different.

"I was saying all week, 'If he eye pokes me, I'm going to hit him low,'" Hokit said. "He hits me low, I'm hitting the back of the head. Hits me in the back of the head, I'm stabbing him – and I did none of those things. So now, there has to be consequences. He pokes me, he does any type of foul, we're straight to it."

So, in a different timeline, Hokit maybe pokes him back and it likely causes chaos. But it didn't. Hokit was aggressive for much of the fight, but couldn't find the combination to turn the fight fully in his favor.

Hokit entered the fight unbeaten, making a meteoric rise with impressive wins against Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis to earn a title shot. The former NFL practice squad player has still successfully transitioned to MMA despite a short window of MMA experience thus far.

Josh Hokit's Immediate UFC Future

Nov 14, 2026; New York, New York, UNITED STATES; Josh Hokit (blue gloves)reacts after a heavyweight title bout against Ciryl Gane (red gloves) during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hokit is still very much in the title conversation with potentially one or two more wins. The division is still in semi-limbo with Tom Aspinall's health status, as a potential rematch between Gane and Aspinall is possible, alongside a potential bounce-back fight for Hokit against Aspinall or the winner of Alex Pereira vs. Sergei Pavlovich.

Nonetheless, Hokit still appears disappointed in himself and the way the fight played out. Now, he'll have to wipe the slate clean.