UFC 334 Tonight: How to Watch Ciryl Gane-Josh Hokit, Kayla Harrison-Amanda Nunes

The UFC commemorates its 10-year relationship with Madison Square Garden with UFC 334, taking place Saturday night with a championship doubleheader. The main event will continue the UFC's heavyweight division, featuring recently promoted UFC Heavyweight Champion Cyril Gane of France against Josh Hokit.

The fight week festivities are all but over. All that's left is the event itself, but the anticipation for the next chapter in UFC heavyweight history couldn't be more palpable.

At Thursday's pre-fight presser, Hokit, who has only emerged on the MMA scene within the last two years as a legitimate title contender, is now one win away from becoming the newest heavyweight champion while snapping a 15-year drought by becoming the first would-be divisional champion under 30.

Gane vs. Hokit The Next Chapter in UFC Heavyweight Division

(Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Hokit has remained in character for much of the week, but admitted it's hard to flip the switch when needed.

“I’m trying guys, I’m trying,” Hokit said.

Gane, however, could care less about Hokit's pre-fight antics. He just wants to fight him, win abd move on, he said.

“Yes, today I have the belt,” Gane said. “But at the end, I must win my next fight. That’s it.”

Gane said he was perplexed when the UFC promoted him to undisputed champion, according to The Associated Press.

“My coach called me, [talked] to me about the training, and said, ‘Hey, we forgot, but congrats, bro, you are the champion,’” Gane said. “Nothing special.”

Transitioning to the co-main event, Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes was finally rescheduled. For both women, they seem ready to finally make history. Nunes, especially, said she's excited to make her return.

“Honestly, after like two years, I was done already [ready] to be home,” Nunes said. “I cannot stay without the fighter life. When Kayla signed with UFC, and the division brought in some new girls, that kind of excited me. That’s when I really wanted to show I wanted to do this again. Now I’m here.”

The full card, plus the betting odds via DraftKings Sportsbook, is below. All bouts will be streamed on Paramount+.

UFC 334 Full Card

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Main card (Start time 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT, P+)

Main Event: Ciryl Gane (-230) vs. Josh Hokit (+190), Gane’s UFC heavyweight title

Ciryl Gane (-230) vs. Josh Hokit (+190), Gane’s UFC heavyweight title Co-Main Event: Kayla Harrison (-166) vs. Amanda Nunes (+140), Harrison’s UFC bantamweight title

Kayla Harrison (-166) vs. Amanda Nunes (+140), Harrison’s UFC bantamweight title Caio Borralho (-162) vs. Yousri Belgaroui (+126), middleweight

Uros Medic (-155) vs. Kevin Holland (+130), welterweight

Bilal Hasan (-1050) vs. Luis Gurule (+675), flyweight

Preliminary card (Start time 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT, P+)

Featured Prelim: Stephen Thompson (-142) vs. Charles Radtke (+120), welterweight

Stephen Thompson (-142) vs. Charles Radtke (+120), welterweight Drew Dober (+154) vs. Chris Duncan (-185), lightweight

Jim Miller (+170) vs. Terrance McKinney (-205), 160.2-pound catchweight

Donte Johnson (-185) vs. Cesar Almeida (+154), 190-pound catchweight

Early preliminary card (Start time 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT, P+)

Featured Early Prelim: Jared Gordon (+320) vs. Melquizael Costa (-410), lightweight

Jared Gordon (+320) vs. Melquizael Costa (-410), lightweight Macy Chiasson (+215) vs. Bia Mesquita (-265), bantamweight

Alateng Heili (+320) vs. Juan Diaz (-410), 136.4-pound catchweight

Evan Elder (-102) vs. Samuel Sanches (-118), lightweight

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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