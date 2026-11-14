UFC 334: Free Live Stream Results & Highlights for Gane vs. Hokit, Harrison vs. Nunes

The UFC returns to New York City and Madison Square Garden tonight (November 14) for a highly-anticipated UFC 334 card.

After being promoted from interim to undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane opens his title reign when he meets undefeated challenger Josh Hokit in the main event for UFC 334.

The co-main event features a massive title fight originally scheduled for January, but after undergoing neck surgery Kayla Harrison is ready to kick off her own UFC title reign against returning UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes.

Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit Tops Five-Fight UFC 334 Main Card

Immediately before Harrison and Nunes throw down for the women's bantamweight belt, Caio Borralho will try to halt the rise of Yousri Belgaroui in a huge middleweight contest.

Caio Borralho (red gloves) reacts after defeating Reinier De Ridder (blue gloves) during UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the welterweight division, Serbian finisher Uros Medic looks to extend his winning run to five fights when he takes on fan favorite Kevin Holland, who returned to the win column his last time out when he defeated Randy Brown.

Kevin Holland (red gloves) fights Randy Brown (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The UFC 334 main card opens with a fan-friendly flyweight contest featuring undefeated Dana White’s Contender Series standout Bilal Hasan and Luis Gurule.

UFC 334 Prelims Close Out With Stephen Thompson’s Retirement Fight

In the night’s featured prelim, two-time welterweight title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson makes the walk to the Octagon for the final time to take on Charles Radtke.

Stephen Thompson (red gloves) fights Joaquin Buckley (blue gloves) during UFC 307 at Delta Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The UFC 334 prelims also feature the promotion’s all-time appearances and wins leader Jim Miller, who faces dangerous finisher Terrance McKinney in a lightweight bout.

UFC fighter Jim Miller during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Other standout matchups from the prelim portion of the event include Melquizael Costa vs. Jared Gordon, Drew Dober vs. Chris Duncan, and undefeated women’s bantamweight contender Bia Mesquita taking on Macy Chiasson.

UFC 334 Live Results & Highlights

Juan Diaz and McKinney both missed weight ahead of their respective fights and will forfeit a portion of their fight purses to their opponents.

Terrance McKinney (red gloves) fights Viacheslav Borshchev (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The prelims for UFC 334 are slated to kick off at 5:00 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass and Paramount+ before the regular prelims at 7:00 p.m. ET and main card at 9:00 p.m. ET, both of which will be available on Paramount+ in the United States.

UFC 334 Main Card (9:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Main Event: Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit – For the UFC Heavyweight Championship

Co-Main Event: Kayla Harrison vs. Amana Nunes – For the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship

Caio Borralho vs. Yousri Belgaroui

Uros Medic vs. Kevin Holland

Luis Gurule vs. Bilal Hasan

UFC 334 Preliminary Card (7:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Stephen Thompson vs. Charles Radtke

Drew Dober vs. Chris Duncan

Jim Miller vs. Terrance McKinney

Donte Johnson vs. Cesar Almeida

UFC 334 Early Preliminary Card (5:00 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass/Paramount+)

Melquizael Costa vs. Jared Gordon

Macy Chiasson vs. Bia Mesquita

Alatengheili vs. Juan Diaz

Evan Elder vs. Samuel Sanches