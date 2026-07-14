UFC Star Returns After "Fight of the Year" War for Huge Matchup at Noche UFC 2026

A heavyweight clash with significant implications for the division’s title picture has been added to this year’s Noche UFC card.

Although it hasn’t been formally announced by the UFC as of yet, the promotion reportedly will hold its fourth event celebrating Mexican Independence Day on September 12 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ.

Noche UFC 4 is already shaping up to be a strong card, as former UFC titleholdersAlexa Grasso and Brandon Moreno are both scheduled to be in action on September 12 opposite Manon Fiorot and Joseph Morales.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta Faces Curtis Blaydes at Noche UFC

First reported by Danny Segura before Marcel Dorff confirmed that it would feature as part of Noche UFC, top heavyweight contender Waldo Cortes-Acosta will look to kick off another win streak when he takes on Curtis Blaydes in Arizona.

Currently sitting at #6 in the Meta AI UFC rankings, Cortes-Acosta joined the promotion as an unbeaten talent off of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022.

Waldo Cortes Acosta (red gloves) before the fight against Derrick Lewis (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Salsa Boy” won his first two UFC fight before suffering his first loss at the hands of Marcos Rogerio de Lima, but that preceded an impressive-fight run of victories that established the Dominican as one of the promotion’s best heavyweights.

Sergei Pavlovich ended that winning run in 2025, but Cortes-Acosta quickly rebounded with two “Performance of the Night”-winning knockouts to close out the year before he also stopped former title challenger Derrick Lewis at UFC 324.

Waldo Cortes Acosta (red gloves) fights Derrick Lewis (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 34-year-old last competed in May at UFC 328, where he dropped a decision to Alexander Volkov in a fight that many viewed as a potential title eliminator for the heavyweight division.

Curtis Blaydes Returns After UFC 327 War With Josh Hokit

Cortes-Acosta will have the chance to vault right back into title contention at Noche UFC, as Blaydes is arguably the most credentialed heavyweight currently on the UFC roster to never hold the division’s belt.

Ranked three spots behind Cortes-Acosta at #9, Blaydes went 11-3 (1 NC) through his first 15 UFC fights but has now alternated wins and losses dating back to his first meeting with UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall in 2022.

Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) and Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

Aspinall famously injured his knee just 15 seconds into their UFC London main event before Blaydes was stopped by Sergei Pavlovich the following year, but “Razor” went on to hand Jailton Almeida his first UFC loss at UFC 299 to set up a rematch with Aspinall.

Blaydes was knocked out by Aspinall just one minute into the latter fighter's interim heavyweight title defense at UFC 304, which marked the first and only time that the 35-year-old has challenged for UFC gold.

Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) fights Josh Hokit (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following a split decision over Rizvan Kuniev, Blaydes met Josh Hokit at UFC 327 and dropped a decision in a bout that many fans already have at the top of their lists as “Fight of the Year” for 2026.

Noche UFC 4 Fight Card

Manon Fiorot vs. Alexa Grasso

Brandon Moreno vs. Joseph Morales

Curtis Blaydes vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta