Polarizing UFC Heavyweight Josh Hokit Cuts Cringeworthy UFC White House Promo

UFC heavyweight contender Josh Hokit has quickly turned into one of the promotion's must-see featured attractions.

Hokit, a former NFL player who has successfully transitioned into MMA amidst a rapid rise through the UFC's heavyweight rankings, will now get a shot to take his career to the next level, should he beat former UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis at the White House June 14.

Saturday evening, Hokit took to social media in gimmick-like fashion to tease a confusing promo in the lead-up to the festivities on the South Lawn.

In the Instagram video, Hokit plugged that he had reached a deal with gambling company Prophet X but left his fight with Lewis in a bit of semi-limbo, despite reiterating in the video that nothing had changed regarding the Lewis fight.

Josh Hokit Shakes Up UFC's Social Media Footprint With New Post

Apr 11, 2026; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Josh Hokit (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“BIG WHITE HOUSE FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT," Hokit wrote as the video's caption."

This got the comments section in a frenzy, especially given the madness the card's anticipation has continued to create amongst the UFC fanbase.

“He’s clearly trolling,” a fan wrote.

Some fans, though, went bolder.

“Ciryl Gane vs. Hokit for the full undisputed title,” another wrote.

Another took it a step further, by historic proportions.

“Hokit vs Alex Pereira happening sooner than we thought,” someone else wrote.

At the end of the day, Hokit continues to stir the pot. Whether loved or hated, it's unknown what he'll say next.

UFC CEO Dana White Lays Out Lewis-Hokit Booking

President and CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship Dana White on the red carpet at the Barnstable Brown Party Friday night. May 01, 2026 | Maggie Huber/Special to Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even though UFC CEO Dana White isn't the biggest fan of Hokit's gimmick and pre-fight antics, he's started to let loose about how he really views Hokit.

"I have the headphones on and Joe Rogan goes, 'Is there another slot open on the White House card for Hokit?' I go,' Holy sh*t.' I grab Mick and say, 'Go back there and talk and see if he's in. Hokit was getting into an ambulance and says 'Yes'", White said following UFC 327.

White said all it took was President Donald Trump's request to make the fight a reality, as Lewis and Trump are fond of each other.

"I said I'll be back in five minutes," White recalled telling Trump. "I went and called Derrick Lewis. I said, 'The president wants to know why you're not on the White House card.' Derrick Lewis said, 'Politics kept me off the White House card.' I said, 'Do you want to fight on the card?' And he said, 'I absolutely want to fight on the card. Tell the president thank you."

In just under 50 days, barring injury, Lewis vs. Hokit will happen, and the request will be fulfilled — even if Hokit keeps making the social media community nervous.