Ex-UFC Champion Looks to Snap Losing Run in Massive Noche UFC Fight News

A former UFC champion will attempt to snap a two-fight skid when he returns to the cage at Noche UFC.

Reportedly set to take place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on September 12, the latest edition of Noche UFC will mark the fourth consecutive year the UFC has held a dedicated event to celebrate Mexican Independence Day.

Noche UFC 4 recently got a massive first fight when news broke of a women’s flyweight matchup between Manon Fiorot and former UFC titleholder Alexa Grasso, and apparently Grasso won’t be the only former Mexican UFC champion in action on September 12.

Brandon Moreno Returns to Fight Joseph Morales at Noche UFC 4

First reported by Marcel Dorff, Brandon Moreno will return at Noche UFC 4 to take on rising flyweight contender Joseph Morales.

A two-time UFC Flyweight Champion, Moreno first won the division’s title at UFC 263 in the second of what turned out to be a four-fight series with Deiveson Figueiredo.

Brandon Moreno (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) during UFC 283 at Jeunesse Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

“The Assassin Baby” won the belt for a second time in his final meeting with Figueiredo at UFC 283 before relinquishing it to Alexandre Pantoja his next time out, and he also followed that with an upset-loss to Brandon Royval at UFC Mexico City in 2024.

Moreno returned to the win column with back-to-back decisions over Amir Albazi and former title challenger Steve Erceg to put himself right back into title contention, but a UFC 323 meeting with Tatsuro Taira saw the Mexican star suffer a somewhat-controversial TKO loss in the second round.

Brandon Moreno (red gloves) fights Tatsuro Taira (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 32-year-old returned to action in Mexico City once again in May but suffered another loss to Lone’er Kavanagh, who was stepping in on short notice to replace Moreno’s original opponent Asu Almabayev.

Joseph Morales Earned Second UFC Shot Last Year by Winning TUF 33

Moreno will look to avoid what would be the first three-fight losing streak of his career when he takes on Morales, who is getting a major step up in competition following a stellar 2025.

Morales originally joined the UFC in 2017 and won a “Performance of the Night” bonus for submitting Roberto Sanchez in his promotional debut, but follow-up losses to Figueiredo and Eric Shelton brought his initial UFC run to an early end.

Joseph Morales (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Alibi Idiris (red gloves) during UFC 319 at United Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Team Alpha Male-product joined the flyweight cast of The Ultimate Fighter 33 last year and scored wins over Eduardo Henrique and Imanol Rodriguez to earn a spot in the show’s finals, where he pulled off a sizeable upset by submitting Alibi Idiris in the second round.

Alibi Idiris (red gloves) fights Joseph Morales (blue gloves) during UFC 319 at United Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Bopo” returned to the cage last November and also secured a first-round submission against Matt Schnell. As of the most recent update, Morales sits at #15 in the UFC Meta AI rankings for the flyweight division.

Noche UFC 4 Fight Card

Manon Fiorot vs. Alexa Grasso

Brandon Moreno vs. Joseph Morales