UFC Champion Makes Clear-Cut Prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway Fight

A reigning UFC champion that’s spent more than an hour in the cage with Max Holloway has delivered his official prediction for the Hawaiian's UFC 329 rematch with Conor McGregor.

More than two years after he withdrew from a UFC 303 fight with Michael Chandler and five years since breaking his ankle in a trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier, former two-division UFC titleholder McGregor is slated to return this Saturday to rematch Holloway at UFC 329.

“The Notorious” hasn’t gotten his hand raised since stopping Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 40 seconds at UFC 246 in 2020, and the combat sports world is eager to see what the soon-to-be 38-year-old has left to show when he makes his long-awaited walk to the Octagon in Las Vegas.

UFC Champion Alexander Volkanovski Predicts McGregor vs. Holloway 2

After betting odds for the UFC 329 main event opened heavily in favor of Holloway, lines on the matchup have tightened considerably as we’ve gotten closer to the event’s official fight week.

Predictions for the McGregor for Holloway rematch will likely flood the internet over the next few days, and UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski recently provided his thoughts on the matchup via his YouTube channel.

Max Holloway celebrates after knocking out Justin Gaethje (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Conor will be dangerous enough where we’ll be like ‘Oh s***, Max needs to be careful,'” Volkanovski explained. “But, I think he’s gonna do the right things…Stay out of the big danger, maybe when he gets hit, maybe not running into them big shots as much. Which, you could survive those big shots from Conor. And then, he’s just gonna eventually have his way. I’m gonna have to go Max Holloway for the win.”

"The Great" Went 3-0 vs. Holloway in UFC Title Fights

Few fighters are as qualified to break down a Holloway fight as Volkanovski is, as “The Great” took the UFC featherweight belt from the Hawaiian in 2019 and also defeated him via decision on two other occasions during his lengthy first reign as UFC champion.

Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) and Max Holloway (blue gloves) fight in a bout during UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

McGregor also previously went three full rounds with Holloway, but that was in 2013 against a 21-year-old version of “Blessed” that ended up rebounding with 13 consecutive wins after he dropped a unanimous decision to the Irishman.

Conor McGregor (black shorts) and Max Holloway (white shorts) fight during a UFC featherweight match at the TD Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Will McGregor Look Like After Five-Year Layoff?

Holloway has competed eight times since fans saw McGregor carried out of the Octagon at UFC 264, only losing to Volkanovski, formerly-undefeated UFC star Ilia Topuria, and former lightweight titleholder Charles Oliveira in his most recent outing.

The 34-year-old’s victories during that period also include McGregor’s former rival Poirier and Justin Gaethje, who recently claimed the UFC lightweight belt by handing the aforementioned Topuria his first loss at the UFC White House event last month.

Max Holloway (blue gloves) fights Justin Gaethje (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Topuria did manage to finally crack Holloway’s legendary chin when the pair met in a featherweight title bout at UFC 308, which could provide some encouragement for fans hoping to see McGregor return with another iconic knockout at UFC 329.

Conor McGregor reacts during weigh ins for UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

The main event of UFC 329 will also see “Blessed” move up to the welterweight division for the first time. The previous meeting between himself and McGregor took place when they were both still featherweights and “The Notorious” was putting together a 7-0 start to his UFC career that was capped off by his 13-second knockout of Jose Aldo.