UFC 327 Main Card Results and Highlights: Light Heavyweight Title Up for Grabs on Paramount+

The vacant UFC light heavyweight championship is on the line at UFC 327 in Miami on Saturday night. Former champion Jiří Procházka has lost this last two shots at the belt dating back to November 2023 while Carlos Ulberg is on a nine fight win streak and getting his first shot at the title. The championship is up for grabs after Alex Pereira vacated the title to move up to heavyweight.

Here's the rest of the UFC 327 main card:

LHW: Azamat Murzakanov (16-0) vs. Pauo Costa (15-4)

HW: Curtis Blaydes (19-5 (1)) vs. Josh Hokit (8-0)

LHW: Dominick Reyes (15-5) vs. Johnny Walker (22-9 (1))

FW: Cub Swanson (30-14) vs. Nate Landwehr (18-7)

On the early UFC 327 prelims Charles Radtke defeated Francisco Prado via unanimous decision, Vincente Luque submitted Kelvin Gastelum with an anaconda choke late in the first round and Chris Padilla and MarQuel Mederos fought to a majority draw.

When the Masters ended the fights moved to CBS. Golf fans missed Tatiana Suarez submitting Loopy Godínez and Matuesz Gamrot submnitting Esteban Ribovics, but they got to enjoy a brawl between Kevin Holland and Randy Brown with Holland winning by unanimous decision followed by a featherweight bout between Patrício Pitbull and Aaron Pico.

There promises to be a number of very notable guests in attendance, so let's all try and keep our composure. The fights will all be shown on Paramount+.

If you enjoy this live blog, make sure to come back on Sunday morning for our coverage of the Masters and the showdown between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in the Monte-Carlo Final.

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