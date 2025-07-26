MMA Knockout

UFC stream: Whittaker vs. de Ridder LIVE and FREE

Mathew Riddle

UFC/ZuffaLLC/ESPN

The future of the UFC middleweight title picture is decided tonight, when a new prospect is either made or broken in the Abu Dhabi Fight Night main event.

Former champion Robert Whittaker defends his top spot against the newcomer Reinier de Ridder, a phenomenal grappling threat and former ONE Championship double-champion, looking to earn a belt in the prestigious MMA promotion.

UFC Abu Dhabi fight picks & predictions for Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder

UFC Abu Dhabi also features the return of former bantamweight champion, Petr Yan, who, in a similar fashion to Whittaker, defends his spot against the lower-ranked Marcus McGhee.

The twelve-fight card is set to start at 12 PM ET, subject to change.

  • Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder; 185
  • Petr Yan vs. Marcus McGhee; 135
  • Shara Magomedov vs. Marc-Andre Barriault; 185
  • Asu Almabayev vs. Jose Ochoa; 125
  • Nikita Krylov vs. Bogdan Guskov; 205
  • Bryce Mitchell vs. Said Nurmagomedov; 135
  • Muslim Salikhov vs. Carlos Leal; 170
  • Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Davey Grant; 135
  • Amanda Ribas vs. Tabatha Ricci; 115
  • Ibo Aslan vs. Billy Elekena; 205
  • Mohammad Yahya vs. Steven Nguyen; 145
  • Martin Buday vs. Marcus Buchecha; 265

UFC Abu Dhabi: Whittaker vs. de Ridder full card, odds, start time, how to watch

UFC Abu Dhabi stream free

Fight fans can watch along live using a live stream courtesy of the UFC Fight Pass YouTube channel, featuring Hall of Famer Jens Pulver. Stream below.

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

Home/News