UFC stream: Whittaker vs. de Ridder LIVE and FREE
The future of the UFC middleweight title picture is decided tonight, when a new prospect is either made or broken in the Abu Dhabi Fight Night main event.
Former champion Robert Whittaker defends his top spot against the newcomer Reinier de Ridder, a phenomenal grappling threat and former ONE Championship double-champion, looking to earn a belt in the prestigious MMA promotion.
UFC Abu Dhabi fight picks & predictions for Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder
UFC Abu Dhabi also features the return of former bantamweight champion, Petr Yan, who, in a similar fashion to Whittaker, defends his spot against the lower-ranked Marcus McGhee.
The twelve-fight card is set to start at 12 PM ET, subject to change.
- Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder; 185
- Petr Yan vs. Marcus McGhee; 135
- Shara Magomedov vs. Marc-Andre Barriault; 185
- Asu Almabayev vs. Jose Ochoa; 125
- Nikita Krylov vs. Bogdan Guskov; 205
- Bryce Mitchell vs. Said Nurmagomedov; 135
- Muslim Salikhov vs. Carlos Leal; 170
- Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Davey Grant; 135
- Amanda Ribas vs. Tabatha Ricci; 115
- Ibo Aslan vs. Billy Elekena; 205
- Mohammad Yahya vs. Steven Nguyen; 145
- Martin Buday vs. Marcus Buchecha; 265
UFC Abu Dhabi: Whittaker vs. de Ridder full card, odds, start time, how to watch
UFC Abu Dhabi stream free
Fight fans can watch along live using a live stream courtesy of the UFC Fight Pass YouTube channel, featuring Hall of Famer Jens Pulver. Stream below.
