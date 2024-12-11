UFC Tampa: Joaquin Buckley Reveals How He Broke Down Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson
In the fight game, they often say the battle is won in the preparation— that much was clear for Joaquin Buckley in his last fight against Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson.
Former title challenger Thompson, while up there in age at 41, is still a tough code to crack for anybody with his karate-striking style that has stunned so many fighters in the welterweight division. Thompson had his way with Buckley for the most part when they met at UFC 307 in October, but one punch was all it took for Buckley to put Thompson's lights out in the third round.
Buckley became the second fighter in UFC history to KO Thompson, and that's saying something considering the amount of elite contenders and former champions Thompson has fought throughout his career.
Joaquin Buckley: Colby Covington ‘Bigger Fight’ than Ian Machado Garry
Buckley Says 'Wonderboy' Talks Too Much
So, how did Buckley accomplish the seemingly impossible? One word. YouTube.
"I always knew what 'Wonderboy' was trying to do," Buckley said of his last fight on MightyCast with Demetrious Johnson. "I'm the biggest fan of Wonderboy and I watch all his YouTube stuff. And that's the thing about Wonderboy. He gives up all his good stuff. He gives up a lot of jams. He talked too much. So we watched all his videos. I was his biggest fan."
Getting The Edge On His Opponents
Buckley is a big believer in watching film on his opponents, and it's so far, so good for "New Mansa" since dropping down to welterweight, his preparation and fight IQ better than ever with five-straight wins, the last thanks to Thompson's YouTube channel.
"I was subscribed to his channel and everything," Buckley continued." So, that's how I learned about a lot of my opponents. What are the things that they show? What are the things that they give? I feel like some guys, when they watch 'Wonderboy', they just don't understand what he's doing. But all they had to do was just go on his YouTube channel."
"How he throws the side kick, the hook kick... all that stuff."
"That is actually f****** genius," Demetrious Johnson said of Buckley's strategy to beat Wonderboy.
Buckley added on.
"That's the crazy part, too. The reason why I was so confident in that fight is because he said his weakness is with guys with good boxing. I said, 'Cool!' So, we gonna box your a** up today..."
Following his spectacular KO-win over Stephen Thompson, Joaquin Buckley is now to set to meet another former title challenger in Colby Covington this weekend in the main event of UFC Tampa - his first five-round fight.
Colby Covington on UFC Retirement, Says Joaquin Buckley ‘Does Nothing for My Career'
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA and Boxing.