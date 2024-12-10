Colby Covington on UFC Retirement, Says Joaquin Buckley ‘Does Nothing for My Career'
Colby Covington has laid out his retirement plans.
Months away from his 37th birthday, the former interim welterweight champion looks to not only return to the win column but also the title conversation this Saturday at UFC Tampa.
Covington fights down the ladder for the first time in a while as he meets the #9-ranked Joaquin Buckley, who's carrying some steam with 5 wins in a row, one of those a TKO over Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson.
Covington's been in four title fights over the last four years, though the American hasn't been as active since emerging as a top contender, fighting only once a year.
Covington On Next Oppoonent Joaquin Buckley
Coming from a year layoff, Covington remains confident he beats Buckley any way he wants this weekend... and no, the trash-talking contender doesn't have a nickname picked out for him (yet).
"I'm gonna give him a wedgie first, promise you that," Covington said of his upcoming fight on Twitch. "I'm gonna f****** pull his underwear over his head in the middle of that Octagon. Then, I'm gonna smack him silly and finish him."
Buckley's a newer name in the welterweight Top 10, his only ranked win being that TKO over "Wonderboy" at UFC 307 in October.
In contrast, Covington's last seven fights are against UFC titleholders, and "Chaos" was the main event for all of them. Heading into his eighth-straight main event at UFC Tampa, Covington claims Buckley "does nothing for my career" moving forward.
A fourth title shot, as strange as it sounds, is still in the realm of possibility for Covington in this day and age, albeit Covington will likely have to win a few more fights after Buckley as Shavkat Rakhmonov has locked down a title fight with Belal Muhammad.
Covington Says He's Got 5-6 More Fights Left In Him
For the undisputed championship or not, Covington doesn't plan on fighting forever, revealing his retirement plans ahead of his next fight.
"How much longer do I see myself fighting? Probably like 2-3 years," Covington said. "I took good care of my body and my brain. I didn't spar hard. I still have my wits intact and and I just want the biggest and best fights. It just depends on what enticing fights are out there."
"I'm not gonna waste my time. I'm not looking to fight jobbers and people that do nothing for my career. If there's some good fighters out there, big names and some personalities, then I plan on fighting a couple more fights, 5-6."
