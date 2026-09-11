Ex-UFC Title Challengers Reportedly Booked for Last UFC Fight Night on 2026 Calendar
A pair of former UFC title challengers are reportedly set to clash at an upcoming UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas.
As we head into the final quarter of the year, the UFC schedule for the remainder of 2026 has started to take more concrete shape in recent weeks with confirmation of major UFC 334 and UFC 335 events in November and December.
There are also still plenty of UFC Fight Night shows scheduled around the promotion’s major numbered cards, with the last one currently scheduled for the year set to go down at the Meta APEX on November 7.
Tatiana Suarez vs. Virna Jandiroba Reportedly Set for UFC Vegas 124
Unlike some of the upcoming cards on the UFC calendar, UFC Vegas 124 already has a scheduled main event between top-ranked welterweight contenders Gabriel Bonfim and Sean Brady.
The November 7 card only has a handful confirmed fights so far, but Ag Fight reports that its received a huge addition in the form of a strawweight contest between former title challengers Virna Jandiroba and Tatiana Suarez.
Virna Jandiroba Fought Mackenzie Dern for Vacant UFC Belt
A former Invicta FC champion, Jandiroba joined the UFC as an unbeaten talent in 2019 but dropped her debut to Carla Esparza and initially experienced mix results with the promotion.
After a 3-3 start to her UFC career, Jandiroba defeated Angela Hill in 2022 to kick off what eventually turned into a five-fight win streak capped off by a unanimous decision victory over Yan Xiaonan at UFC 314.
“Carcará” came up short against Mackenzie Dern in a fight for the vacant strawweight belt
at UFC 321, but the Brazilian returned to the win column in April when she defeated Tabatha Ricci.
Tatiana Suarez Has Won Back-to-Back Fights Following UFC Title Shot
The strawweight winner of Season 23 of The Ultimate Fighter, Suarez also brought an undefeated record to the UFC and was immediately tabbed by many fans as a future title challenger.
Although a series of lengthy injury layoffs hampered her rise to the top of the division, Suarez won her first six outings with the UFC to set up a title fight with Weili Zhang at UFC 312, where the American made her return to the cage after a year and a half on the sidelines.
Zhang stifled Suarez’s title bid in Australia, but the 35-year-old rebounded with a unanimous decision over Amanda Lemos before she submitted Lupita Godinez in her most recent outing at UFC 327.
Suarez vs. Jandiroba adds some much-needed name value to UFC Vegas 124, which now features a total of seven reported and confirmed fights.
UFC Vegas 124 Fight Card
Main Event: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Sean Brady
Tatiana Suarez vs. Virna Jandiroba
Karine Silva vs. Gabriella Fernandes
Davey Grant vs. Elijah Smith
José Souza vs. Johnny Parsons
José Delano vs. Murtazali Magomedov
Seok Hyeon Ko vs. Wellington Turman
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.