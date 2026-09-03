Ex-UFC Champion Khamzat Chimaev Accepts Return Fight Offer From Top UFC Contender

Khamzat Chimaev appears to be on board for what would be his first fight since losing the UFC middleweight title.

Still ranked as the #12 pound-for-pound fighter on the UFC roster, Chimaev suffered his first loss in May when Sean Strickland took a split decision in their middleweight title bout that headlined UFC 328.

Chimaev initially claimed he’d be moving to the light heavyweight division in the immediate aftermath of the loss, but since then the 32-year-old has changed his stance and seems intent on reclaiming his middleweight belt.

Caio Borralho Wants Khamzat Chimaev Fight at UFC 334 or UFC 335

There’s always the chance that the UFC may opt to book an immediate rematch with Strickland, but Chimaev also recently listed off some possible opponents on social media and received a quick response from middleweight contender Caio Borralho.

Finally someone called my name! My brother u know I love you, and I’m ready MSG November or T Mobile December! Just let me know ❤️ https://t.co/wKL2mq4tZe — Caio Borralho (@BorralhoCaio) August 31, 2026

"Finally someone called my name! My brother u know I love you, and I’m ready MSG November or T Mobile December! Just let me know”

Caio Borralho (red gloves) before the fight against Reinier De Ridder (blue gloves) during UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Currently sitting at #6 in the Meta UFC middleweight rankings, Borralho began his UFC career with seven-straight wins before he dropped a decision to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Paris last year.

Khamzat Chimaev Responds to Caio Borralho's Fight Offer

UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden and UFC 335 at T-Mobile Arena will serve as the last two major UFC cards of 2026, and it appears that Chimaev is open to meeting Borralho at one of those events.

Caio 🫡 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) September 2, 2026

To make matters even more interesting, Borralho also took to Instagram and revealed that he’s getting ready to start training camp ahead of some “big news” coming this month.

Borralho returned to the win column at UFC 326 when he defeated Reinier de Ridder via unanimous decision, and a matchup with Chimaev would give the Brazilian a chance to vault straight into the title conversation at 185 lbs.

Who Will Challenge Sean Strickland for the UFC Middleweight Belt?

If the UFC does opt to book a matchup between Chimaev and Borralho, then the next question becomes who will challenge Strickland for the middleweight belt in lieu of an immediate rematch with Chimaev.

Sean Strickland (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Imavov is currently sitting at #3 in the Meta UFC middleweight rankings after defeating Borralho at UFC Paris, which brought his overall win streak to five fights after he came up short against Strickland in a short-notice main event in early 2023.

Nassourdine Imavov (red gloves) fights Caio Borralho (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former titleholder Dricus du Plessis is ranked at #2 and already holds two victories over Strickland, and a potential wildcard choice for the next middleweight title shot could also be #4-ranked Joe Pyer after “Bodybagz” stopped Israel Adesanya at UFC Seattle in March.