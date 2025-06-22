Tom Aspinall called out by 'heavyweight Khabib' for first UFC title defense
With Jon Jones out of the picture, newly minted UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has promised an era of activity and prosperity for the starving 265-lbs division.
The giant Brit has fought a total of one minute in a little under a year, defending his interim title on July 27, 2024.
Now the heavyweight kingpin, prospects are champing at the bit for a shot at the champion, with one being more vocal than others.
Jailton Almeida shoots his shot at new UFC heavyweight champ Aspinall
Taking to X shortly after the announcement, soon-to-be No. 5-ranked heavyweight Jailton Almeida called for Aspinall's first title defense.
Almeida has been nigh unstoppable in the big man division, imposing a grappling-heavy game plan that has fans comparing him to Khabib Nurmagomedov.
"Congrats champ," Almeida wrote. "You deserve that. Now, let's make the only fight that makes sense! Aspinall vs. Almeida for the undisputed heavyweight title of the world.
"[Ciryl] Gane ducked you and me before, already fought for the belt and lost two times, and his last win was a robbery [against Alexander Volkov.]"
Almeida rides a two-fight unbeaten streak since his upset loss to Curtis Blaydes in 2024. All of his UFC victories have been one-way traffic, and he's seen the final scorecards just once in 22 professional victories.
Logically, the Brazilian grappler is the next best fight for Aspinall, who could start lapping the heavyweight division before making his first defense. Aspinall has defeated three of the current top-five fighters and five of the top ten.
