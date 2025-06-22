Jon Jones breaks silence on UFC future after shocking Dana White announcement
The MMA world was sent in shambles after UFC CEO Dana White announced now-former heavyweight champion Jon Jones officially retired from the sport.
Jones had held out since November when he defeated Stipe Miocic, as a fight with Tom Aspinall loomed.
Now, it appears it will no longer happen. White revealed Saturday night following UFC Baku the promotion had been told by Jones he was stepping aside to announce his retirement, making Aspinall the undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion.
READ MORE: Khalil Rountree Jr. dismantles ex-champ Jamahal Hill in UFC Baku headliner
"Bones" Makes Retirement Official
Jones, 37, released a statement across social media revealing his immediate future.
"Today, I’m officially announcing my retirement from the UFC," Jones wrote. "This decision comes after a lot of reflection, and I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the journey I’ve experienced over the years.
Jon Jones Fails To Mention Tom Aspinall
Jones went on to reflect upon his career, which included 16 title defenses and a resume featuring numerous former champions, including Quinton Jackson, Vitor Belfort, Lyoto Machida, Daniel Cormier, and others along the way.
"From the first time I stepped into the Octagon, my goal was to push the boundaries of what was possible in this sport," Jones added. "Becoming the youngest UFC champion in history, defending my title against some of the best fighters in the world, and sharing unforgettable moments with fans across the globe—these are memories I’ll cherish forever. I’ve faced incredible highs and some tough lows, but every challenge has taught me something valuable and made me stronger, both as a fighter and as a person."
Jones then went on and thanked the main UFC figures who made his career possible, keeping it semi-brief.
"I want to thank the UFC, Dana, Hunter, Lorenzo, God, my family, coaches, teammates, and all the fans who have stood by me through every chapter," Jones wrote
Jones added he wants this part of his career to simply be a chapter in his life as he moves on to future endeavors.
"Your unwavering support and belief in me have been my foundation," Jones wrote. "To my fellow fighters, thank you for bringing out the best in me and for the respect we’ve shared inside and outside the cage."
READ MORE: UFC prelim fighter repeats fatal error made by Jon Jones
"As I close this chapter of my life, I look forward to new opportunities and challenges ahead. MMA will always be a part of who I am, and I’m excited to see how I can continue to contribute to the sport and inspire others in new ways," Jones wrote. "Thank you all for being part of this incredible journey with me. The best is yet to come."
Jones began his UFC career in 2008 before becoming the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion in March 2011. Jones leaves the promotion with a 22-1 record, with one No Contest.
More MMA Knockout News
• Ex-UFC champion sends message to fans after underwhelming Atlanta loss
• Fans not happy with latest UFC 317 main event news
• Jon Jones' former UFC rival sounds off on Tom Aspinall fight delay
• UFC adds ex-PFL champion as part of European signing spree
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.
Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.