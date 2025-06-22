MMA Knockout

Jon Jones breaks silence on UFC future after shocking Dana White announcement

"Bones" went public with a reveal that is taking the MMA community by storm.

Zain Bando

Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The MMA world was sent in shambles after UFC CEO Dana White announced now-former heavyweight champion Jon Jones officially retired from the sport.

Jones had held out since November when he defeated Stipe Miocic, as a fight with Tom Aspinall loomed.

Now, it appears it will no longer happen. White revealed Saturday night following UFC Baku the promotion had been told by Jones he was stepping aside to announce his retirement, making Aspinall the undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion.

READ MORE: Khalil Rountree Jr. dismantles ex-champ Jamahal Hill in UFC Baku headliner

Jon Jones (red gloves) fights Stipe Miocoic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden.
Jon Jones (red gloves) fights Stipe Miocoic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"Bones" Makes Retirement Official

Jones, 37, released a statement across social media revealing his immediate future.

"Today, I’m officially announcing my retirement from the UFC," Jones wrote. "This decision comes after a lot of reflection, and I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the journey I’ve experienced over the years.

Jon Jones Fails To Mention Tom Aspinall

Jones went on to reflect upon his career, which included 16 title defenses and a resume featuring numerous former champions, including Quinton Jackson, Vitor Belfort, Lyoto Machida, Daniel Cormier, and others along the way.

Jon Jones dropped a bombshell Saturday nigh
Feb 15, 2020; Rio Rancho, New Mexico, USA; UFC fighter Jon Jones attends the light heavyweight bout between Jan Blachowicz (blue) and Corey Anderson (red) during UFC Fight Night at Santa Ana Star Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"From the first time I stepped into the Octagon, my goal was to push the boundaries of what was possible in this sport," Jones added. "Becoming the youngest UFC champion in history, defending my title against some of the best fighters in the world, and sharing unforgettable moments with fans across the globe—these are memories I’ll cherish forever. I’ve faced incredible highs and some tough lows, but every challenge has taught me something valuable and made me stronger, both as a fighter and as a person."

Jones then went on and thanked the main UFC figures who made his career possible, keeping it semi-brief.

"I want to thank the UFC, Dana, Hunter, Lorenzo, God, my family, coaches, teammates, and all the fans who have stood by me through every chapter," Jones wrote

Jones added he wants this part of his career to simply be a chapter in his life as he moves on to future endeavors.

Jon Jones was gracious toward Dana Whit
Mar 4, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UFC president Dana White (left) greets fighter Jon Jones during a press conference prior to weigh-ins for UFC 196 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Your unwavering support and belief in me have been my foundation," Jones wrote. "To my fellow fighters, thank you for bringing out the best in me and for the respect we’ve shared inside and outside the cage."

READ MORE: UFC prelim fighter repeats fatal error made by Jon Jones

"As I close this chapter of my life, I look forward to new opportunities and challenges ahead. MMA will always be a part of who I am, and I’m excited to see how I can continue to contribute to the sport and inspire others in new ways," Jones wrote. "Thank you all for being part of this incredible journey with me. The best is yet to come."

Jones began his UFC career in 2008 before becoming the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion in March 2011. Jones leaves the promotion with a 22-1 record, with one No Contest.

More MMA Knockout News

• Ex-UFC champion sends message to fans after underwhelming Atlanta loss

• Fans not happy with latest UFC 317 main event news

• Jon Jones' former UFC rival sounds off on Tom Aspinall fight delay

• UFC adds ex-PFL champion as part of European signing spree

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News