Dana White details Jon Jones UFC retirement conversation, teases Tom Aspinall plans
UFC CEO Dana White attempted to clear the air regarding the Jon Jones retirement saga, leading to Tom Aspinall being promoted to undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion.
It apparently threw off White’s plans.
During a media scrum ahead of the Canelo-Crawford presser Sunday in New York City, White said Jones-Aspinall was inevitable before Jones' retirement.
Dana White Blunt About Jon Jones' Decision-Making
There seems to be little closure regarding why Jones retired, even in light of recent legal troubles in Albuquerque in February. White was taken aback by Jones' decision, yet respected where the now-former champion was with his career and personal obligations.
“I don't know,” White told reporters. “These are all questions you have to ask him. We had the fight done. You saw me talking about it very confidently, that this fight was going to happen, and then he changed his mind."
White also clarified his feelings about whether Jones was avoiding, or, in other words, “ducked” the former interim champ.
“Jon Jones, I've said it a million times, and I'll say it again: He's never ducked anybody other than that one goofy time with the Chael Sonnen thing [at UFC 151],” White said.
Tom Aspinall's Next Fight Could Be Revealed Soon
White said the promotion aimed to have Jones fight Aspinall at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Whether Aspinall still fights there is also unknown, but answers should be coming sooner rather than later.
White reassured the media members in attendance that Aspinall would be in Las Vegas this week in the build up to UFC 317's International Fight Week Saturday night and discuss what's next alongside UFC brass.
Assuming an announcement is forthcoming, it would end Aspinall's year-plus layoff and restart a divisional title sequence that has remained stagnant since Jones won the heavyweight title in March 2023.
Jones, 37, tweeted Saturday night he was “overwhelmed,” but loved the outpouring of support in the aftermath of his retirement.
For now, the heavyweight division moves on without “Bones.”
