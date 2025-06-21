UFC fan favorite snaps losing streak in high-paced Baku co-main event
The co-main event for UFC Baku saw Ignacio Bahamondes try to break into the lightweight rankings when he met Rafael Fiziev.
The UFC's first trip to Azerbaijan featured a highly-anticipated headliner between Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr., but the lightweight clash between Fiziev and Bahamondes generated plenty of hype among fight fans during the lead up to the event.
The #11-ranked Fiziev came into the night on a three-fight skid after coming up short in a short-notice rematch with Justin Gaethje at UFC 313, and earlier on that same card Bahamondes extended his finishing streak to three fights when he submitted Jalin Turner in the first round.
Fiziev Sweeps Scorecards Against Bahamondes
Competing in the night's penultimate bout, Fiziev and Bahamondes followed a heavyweight tilt that saw Curtis Blaydes defend his #5 ranking via split decision against promotional newcomer Rizvan Kuniev.
Bahamondes' significant height and reach advantages were clear from the opening seconds of the fight, and Fiziev regularly switched stances in the early going as he looked for opportunities to close the distance.
A back-and-forth first round saw Fiziev leap in with a few big combinations and also find considerable success avoiding his opponent's low kicks. Bahamondes switched things up early in the second frame when he shot for a takedown along the fence, and even after Fiziev stuffed the first attempt the Chilean decided to clinch up once again.
"La Jaula" started to find more success with his kicks when the pair returned to striking while his opponent settled for big counter combinations, and during the late stages of the second round Fiziev brought things to the mat with a pair of well-timed takedowns.
The lightweight bout looked like it could still be very much up for grabs heading into the final five minutes, and after another competitive round that featured some high-level striking exchanges it was Fiziev who landed a late takedown to help seal a unanimous decision win.
