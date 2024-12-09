UFC’s Top 5 Greatest Flyweights Ranked by Champ Alexandre Pantoja
Alexandre Pantoja believes he's right smack in the middle of the flyweight 'GOAT' conversation.
Alexandre Pantoja Sleeps Kai Asakura at UFC 310, Calls Out Demetrious Johnson
Since its inception in 2012, the UFC flyweight division has only crowned a few champions, with Demetrious Johnson being the reason why. 'Mighty Mouse' defended the title a record 11 times before finally being dethroned by Henry Cejudo via split decision in 2018.
Cejudo vacated the belt after one title defense, passing on the torch to rivals Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno. The belt then made its way to current champion Pantoja, whose legacy is now etched in stone after a third-straight title defense in the main event of UFC 310.
Pantoja made quick work of two-time RIZIN Champion Kai Asakura on Saturday, submitting the Japanese fighter in two rounds prior to calling out the retired Johnson for one more fight.
Pantoja's Top 5 Greatest Flyweights
It's no secret why Pantoja wants to fight Johnson... he's the greatest flyweight of all time, his resume head and shoulders above his fellow champions. Speaking of which, where do the rest fall in terms of divisional greatness?
"You have Demetrious Johnson - multiple defenses. You have Henry Cejudo, he's an Olympic Champ, bantamweight champion and then you have me," Pantoja ranked himself #3, when asked for his top 5 greatest flyweights of all time (via UFC 310 post-fight press conference).
"You have [Deiveson] Figueiredo, then you have [Brandon] Moreno. I think that makes sense..."
13-3 in the weight class, Pantoja never shared the Octagon with either Henry Cejudo or Demetrious Johnson. "The Cannibal" did, however, lose to Deiveson Figueiredo in a fight-of-the-night affair in 2019 before going on to win the title from Brandon Moreno years later in 2023, his third win over Moreno (counting exhibition).
Alexandre Pantoja now has the second-most title defenses at flyweight, with both Cejudo and Figueiredo leaving the division after one successful defense to their credit and two-time champ Moreno still up and at it, defeating Amir Albazi last month.
As for Demetrious Johnson, the 38-year-old is enjoying his retirement, not willing to fight anyone no matter how massive the paycheck is.
