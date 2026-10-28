UFC Unveils Massive Main Event Fight for Return to Australia in 2027

One of the UFC’s fastest-rising Australian stars is officially set to headline the promotion’s return to Sydney on February 6.

With the final two months of events locked up to close out 2026, the 2027 schedule for the UFC has started to take shape and will kick off with a UFC Fight Night in Dallas, TX on January 16.

The world’s leading MMA promotion is also slated to return to Toronto, Ontario, Canada, for UFC 336 on January 30, and on February 6 the Aferpay Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia will also host the Octagon once again.

UFC Announces Quillan Salkilld vs. Benoit Saint-Denis as Sydney Main Event

Per an official announcement, UFC Sydney will be headlined by top-ranked lightweight contenders Quillan Salkilld and Benoit Saint-Denis.

An unexpected breakout star for the UFC, Salkilld earned a UFC contract when he took a unanimous decision over Gauge Young on the 2024 edition of Dana White’s Contender Series.

Quillan Salkilld is Undefeated Since Joining the UFC

That victory on DWCS brought the Australian’s winning run to seven fights after he was submitted in his professional debut in 2021, which still stands as his lone setback following a strong 8-3 run as an amateur fighter.

Quillan Salkilld (red gloves) fights Yanal Ashmouz (blue gloves) during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Salkilld made an immediate impact in his UFC debut when he knocked out Anshul Jubli in just 19 seconds, which earned him the first of what has now become five “Performance of the Night” bonuses out of his six UFC victories.

Quillan Salkilld (red gloves) fights Yanal Ashmouz (blue gloves) during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After making short work of longtime lightweight staple Beneil Dariush in the co-main event of UFC Perth, Salkilld was given his first headlining opportunity in August and submitted former KSW titleholder Mateusz Gamrot late in the opening round.

Benoit Saint-Denis Suffered Stunning Submission Loss at UFC 329

The newly-announced UFC Sydney main event looks almost certain to end inside the distance, as Salkilld will be facing a fighter in Saint-Denis that’s yet to go the distance since making his UFC debut up a weight class in 2021.

Benoit Saint-Denis during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Returning to lightweight the year after Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos handed him his first loss, Saint-Denis stopped five-straight opponent before he ran into future UFC Hall of Famer Dustin Poirier at UFC 299 and was knocked out in the second round.

Benoit Saint-Denis (blue gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“God of War” was also stopped by Renato Moicano his next time out before rebounding with another four-fight streak of finishes, which set up a huge co-main event bout with Paddy Pimblett at UFC 329 that ended after just 52 seconds when Saint-Denis shot for a takedown and got caught in a D’arce choke.

Benoit Saint-Denis (red gloves) fights Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) in a lightweight bout during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Salkilld vs. Saint-Denis carries some significant stakes for the UFC lightweight division, and UFC Sydney will also feature the four final bouts for this year’s Road to UFC tournaments.

UFC Sydney Fight Card

Main Event: Quillan Salkilld vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

George Mangos vs. Dagiisuren Chagnaadorj – Road to UFC Featherweight Final

Rabindra Dhant vs. Ryo Tajima – Road to UFC Bantamweight Final

Jiniushiyue vs. Takaya Suzuki – Road to UFC Flyweight Final

Bo Meng vs. Bo Hyun Park – Road to UFC Strawweight Final