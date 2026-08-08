UFC Fight Night: Free Live Stream Results & Highlights for Gamrot vs. Salkilld

The UFC returns home to Las Vegas, NV today (August 8) for a UFC Fight Night event at the Meta APEX.

The card’s headlining bout features top-ranked lightweight contenders Quillan Salkilld and Mateusz Gamrot, who will look to halt an unbeaten start to Salkilld’s UFC career that includes four “Performance of the Night” bonuses out of five fights.

The co-main event also takes place at lightweight, as longtime UFC veterans Billy Quarantillo and Diego Ferreira will both meet to see which man is able to snap their current two-fight skid.

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Quillan Salkilld Tops 12-Fight UFC Belgrade Card

The main card will also see a UFC fan favorite compete for the final time, as Darren Elkins is set to square off with Yadier del Valle in a featherweight contest.

Darren Elkins (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Jonathan Pearce (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Amway Center. | USA TODAY Sports

In arguably the most significant matchup outside of the main event, former title challenger Amanda Lemos also faces Alexia Thainara in an all-Brazilian strawweight contest.

Tatiana Suarez (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The main card opens with a welterweight bout between Billy Ray Goff and Ty Miller, who is a perfect 7-0 in his professional MMA career and is coming off a buzzer beater-finish of Adam Fugitt in his promotional debut at UFC 324.

Ty Miller (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Adam Fugitt (red gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The featured prelim for UFC Vegas 120 features Steven Asplund taking on Guilherme Pat, which will be the card’s second heavyweight bout after Jose Montanha debuts against Louie Sutherland earlier on the prelims.

Louie Sutherland (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Brando Pericic (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Richie Miranda also makes his highly-anticipated UFC debut against Manoel Sousa, and Gianni Vazquez gets a second chance in the UFC after stepping up on very short notice to meet Miles Johns.

Miles Jones (red gloves) fights Felipe Lima (blue gloves) at Amalie Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The opening bout for UFC Vegas 120 was also a very late addition to the card, as former TUF competitor Gigi Canuto is set to debut against her countrywoman Carol Foro after the latter fighter secured a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series last year.

UFC Vegas 120 Live Results & Highlights

All 26 fighters scheduled to compete at UFC Vegas 120 successfully made weight ahead of their respective bouts.

Mateusz Gamrot (red gloves) reacts after defeating Esteban Ribovics (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UFC Vegas 120 see the UFC return to its typical start time in the United States, as the prelim action is set to kick off on Paramount+ starting at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Quillan Salkilld (red gloves) fights Yanal Ashmouz (blue gloves) during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The main card action will also be available on Paramount+ starting from 8:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the card starts.

Juliana Miller def. Ravena Oliveira

RNC win for TUF Champ Julianna Miller!! 💪#UFCVegas120 is LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus! pic.twitter.com/W1DZzmbMoM — UFC (@ufc) August 8, 2026

Miles Johns def. Gianni Vazquez

HE FLIPPED THE SWITCH 🤯@MilesxJohns turned the tables quick and landed the KO shot at #UFCVegas120! pic.twitter.com/mnjIAyuHoa — UFC (@ufc) August 8, 2026

Jose Montanha def. Louie Sutherland

Welcome to the UFC @JoseLuizmMontanh!!



First round RNC is one heck of a way to make a debut!!



[ #UFCVegas120 LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/BJ81MMdBWC — UFC (@ufc) August 8, 2026

Diyar Nurgozhay def. Bruno Lopes

BEAT THE BUZZER 🚨



Diyar Nurgozhay gets the TKO with ONE SECOND left in RD 1!!



[ #UFCVegas120 is LIVE NOW on @PararamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/jKzm6UQgy4 — UFC (@ufc) August 8, 2026

Ty Miller def. Billy Ray Goff

Ty Miller was FLAWLESS tonight 😤



He gets the TKO at the beginning of the third round! #UFCVegas120 pic.twitter.com/zmJl38AShJ — UFC (@ufc) August 9, 2026

Yadier del Valle def. Darren Elkins

Living up to his nickname!!



Yadier del Valle needed less than a minute to get the job done at #UFCVegas120! pic.twitter.com/YGXy2ysAwh — UFC (@ufc) August 9, 2026

Quillan Salkilld def. Mateusz Gamrot

UFC Vegas 120 Main Card (Paramount +, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Main Event: Quillan Salkilld def. Mateusz Gamrot via Submission (Rear Naked Choke): R1, 4:25

Co-Main Event: Diego Ferreira def. Billy Quarantillo via Unanimous Decision (30-27x3)

Yadier del Valle def. Darren Elkins via TKO: 0:34

Alexia Thainara def. Amanda Lemos via Unanimous Decision (29-28x2, 30-27)

Ty Miller def. Billy Ray Goff via TKO: R3, 0:15

UFC Vegas 120 Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 5:00 p.m. ET)

Steven Asplund def. Guilherme Pat via Unanimous Decision (29-28x3)

Diyar Nurgozhay def. Bruno Lopes via TKO: R1, 4:59

Jose Montanha def. Louie Sutherland via Submission (Rear Naked Choke): R1, 1:50

Manoel Sousa def. Richie Miranda via Unanimous Decision (29-28x3)

Miles Johns def. Gianni Vazquez via TKO: R1, 3:09

Juliana Miller def. Ravena Oliveira via Submission (Rear Naked Choke): R2, 1:38

Carol Foro def. Gigi Canuto via Unanimous Decision (29-28x3)