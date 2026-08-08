UFC Fight Night: Free Live Stream Results & Highlights for Gamrot vs. Salkilld
The UFC returns home to Las Vegas, NV today (August 8) for a UFC Fight Night event at the Meta APEX.
The card’s headlining bout features top-ranked lightweight contenders Quillan Salkilld and Mateusz Gamrot, who will look to halt an unbeaten start to Salkilld’s UFC career that includes four “Performance of the Night” bonuses out of five fights.
The co-main event also takes place at lightweight, as longtime UFC veterans Billy Quarantillo and Diego Ferreira will both meet to see which man is able to snap their current two-fight skid.
Mateusz Gamrot vs. Quillan Salkilld Tops 12-Fight UFC Belgrade Card
The main card will also see a UFC fan favorite compete for the final time, as Darren Elkins is set to square off with Yadier del Valle in a featherweight contest.
In arguably the most significant matchup outside of the main event, former title challenger Amanda Lemos also faces Alexia Thainara in an all-Brazilian strawweight contest.
The main card opens with a welterweight bout between Billy Ray Goff and Ty Miller, who is a perfect 7-0 in his professional MMA career and is coming off a buzzer beater-finish of Adam Fugitt in his promotional debut at UFC 324.
The featured prelim for UFC Vegas 120 features Steven Asplund taking on Guilherme Pat, which will be the card’s second heavyweight bout after Jose Montanha debuts against Louie Sutherland earlier on the prelims.
Richie Miranda also makes his highly-anticipated UFC debut against Manoel Sousa, and Gianni Vazquez gets a second chance in the UFC after stepping up on very short notice to meet Miles Johns.
The opening bout for UFC Vegas 120 was also a very late addition to the card, as former TUF competitor Gigi Canuto is set to debut against her countrywoman Carol Foro after the latter fighter secured a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series last year.
UFC Vegas 120 Live Results & Highlights
All 26 fighters scheduled to compete at UFC Vegas 120 successfully made weight ahead of their respective bouts.
UFC Vegas 120 see the UFC return to its typical start time in the United States, as the prelim action is set to kick off on Paramount+ starting at 5:00 p.m. ET.
The main card action will also be available on Paramount+ starting from 8:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the card starts.
Juliana Miller def. Ravena Oliveira
Miles Johns def. Gianni Vazquez
Jose Montanha def. Louie Sutherland
Diyar Nurgozhay def. Bruno Lopes
Ty Miller def. Billy Ray Goff
Yadier del Valle def. Darren Elkins
Quillan Salkilld def. Mateusz Gamrot
UFC Vegas 120 Main Card (Paramount +, 8:00 p.m. ET)
Main Event: Quillan Salkilld def. Mateusz Gamrot via Submission (Rear Naked Choke): R1, 4:25
Co-Main Event: Diego Ferreira def. Billy Quarantillo via Unanimous Decision (30-27x3)
Yadier del Valle def. Darren Elkins via TKO: 0:34
Alexia Thainara def. Amanda Lemos via Unanimous Decision (29-28x2, 30-27)
Ty Miller def. Billy Ray Goff via TKO: R3, 0:15
UFC Vegas 120 Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 5:00 p.m. ET)
Steven Asplund def. Guilherme Pat via Unanimous Decision (29-28x3)
Diyar Nurgozhay def. Bruno Lopes via TKO: R1, 4:59
Jose Montanha def. Louie Sutherland via Submission (Rear Naked Choke): R1, 1:50
Manoel Sousa def. Richie Miranda via Unanimous Decision (29-28x3)
Miles Johns def. Gianni Vazquez via TKO: R1, 3:09
Juliana Miller def. Ravena Oliveira via Submission (Rear Naked Choke): R2, 1:38
Carol Foro def. Gigi Canuto via Unanimous Decision (29-28x3)
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.