Undefeated UFC Finisher Makes Quick Return to Save Co-Main Event Fight on Halloween
The upcoming UFC Fight Night event set to take place on Halloween officially has a new co-main event fight.
Scheduled to close out the month on October 31, UFC Vegas 123 is headlined by a huge lightweight bout featuring Renato Moicano and Tom Nolan.
Randy Brown was also set to meet Carlos Leal in the card’s welterweight co-main event, but unfortunately Leal has been forced out of the matchup due to an injury.
Undefeated Jacobe Smith Steps Up for UFC Vegas 123 Co-Main Event
First reported by Marcel Dorff, undefeated welterweight Jacobe Smith is making a quick turnaround to replace Leal and face Brown on extremely short notice at UFC Vegas 123.
Boasting a perfect 8-0 record when he appeared on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2024, Smith stopped Christien Savoie in the second round to secure a UFC contract.
“Cobe” made his promotional debut three months later and knocked out Preston Parsons in just over a minute, and he closed out 2025 with a second-round submission of longtime UFC veteran Niko Price at UFC 317.
The 30-year-old also secured his first “Performance of the Night” bonus when he stopped the formerly-undefeated Josiah Harrell last February, and in his most recent outing at UFC 332 he preserved his 100% finishing rate in the UFC when he also defeat Bruce Whitehead in the opening round.
UFC Veteran Randy Brown Looking to Snap First Two-Fight Skid
Smith returns less than a month after that win over Whitehead to meet Brown, who represents a major step up in competition compared to what the unbeaten fighter has faced in the UFC thus far.
Rapidly closing in on 11 years as a member of the UFC roster, Brown has competed under the UFC banner a total of 22 times after joining the promotion as an undefeated talent in early 2016.
“Rude Boy” has shared the cage with two future UFC titleholders in Belal Muhammad and Jack Della
Maddalena, and the latter fighter stopped a four-fight stretch of victories in 2023 that stands as Brown’s best run with the promotion.
Brown rebounded from the loss to Della Maddalena with three-straight wins but is now 1-3 across his last four fights, and the 36-year-old also currently finds himself on the first two-fight skid of his career after back-to-back losses to Gabriel Bonfim and Kevin Holland.
With Smith stepping in on extremely short notice to meet Brown, UFC Vegas 123 is set to proceed with 13 scheduled fights on October 31.
UFC Vegas 123 Fight Card
Main Event: Renato Moicano vs. Tom Nolan
Co-Main Event: Randy Brown vs. Jacobe Smith
Yana Santos vs. Luana Santos
Piera Rodriguez vs. Talita Alencar
Julian Erosa vs. Jeong Yoeng Lee
Andre Petroski vs. Azamat Bekoev
Tainara Lisboa vs. Lucia Szabova
Nick Klein vs. Joe Kropschot
Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani vs. Farman Hasanov
Rodrigo Sezinando vs. Theodor Berggren
Ode Osbourne vs. Cody Durden
Francis Marshall vs. Dakota Hope
Zach Reese vs. Mickey Gall
Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.