Undefeated UFC Finisher Makes Quick Return to Save Co-Main Event Fight on Halloween

The upcoming UFC Fight Night event set to take place on Halloween officially has a new co-main event fight.

Scheduled to close out the month on October 31, UFC Vegas 123 is headlined by a huge lightweight bout featuring Renato Moicano and Tom Nolan.

Randy Brown was also set to meet Carlos Leal in the card’s welterweight co-main event, but unfortunately Leal has been forced out of the matchup due to an injury.

Undefeated Jacobe Smith Steps Up for UFC Vegas 123 Co-Main Event

First reported by Marcel Dorff, undefeated welterweight Jacobe Smith is making a quick turnaround to replace Leal and face Brown on extremely short notice at UFC Vegas 123.

Boasting a perfect 8-0 record when he appeared on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2024, Smith stopped Christien Savoie in the second round to secure a UFC contract.

Jacobe Smith (red gloves) reacts during the fight against Bruce Whitehead (blue gloves) during UFC 332 at Delta Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Cobe” made his promotional debut three months later and knocked out Preston Parsons in just over a minute, and he closed out 2025 with a second-round submission of longtime UFC veteran Niko Price at UFC 317.

Jacobe Smith (red gloves) fights Bruce Whitehead (blue gloves) during UFC 332 at Delta Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 30-year-old also secured his first “Performance of the Night” bonus when he stopped the formerly-undefeated Josiah Harrell last February, and in his most recent outing at UFC 332 he preserved his 100% finishing rate in the UFC when he also defeat Bruce Whitehead in the opening round.

UFC Veteran Randy Brown Looking to Snap First Two-Fight Skid

Smith returns less than a month after that win over Whitehead to meet Brown, who represents a major step up in competition compared to what the unbeaten fighter has faced in the UFC thus far.

Rapidly closing in on 11 years as a member of the UFC roster, Brown has competed under the UFC banner a total of 22 times after joining the promotion as an undefeated talent in early 2016.

Kevin Holland (red gloves) fights Randy Brown (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Rude Boy” has shared the cage with two future UFC titleholders in Belal Muhammad and Jack Della

Maddalena, and the latter fighter stopped a four-fight stretch of victories in 2023 that stands as Brown’s best run with the promotion.

Randy Brown (red gloves) fights Nicolas Dalby (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown rebounded from the loss to Della Maddalena with three-straight wins but is now 1-3 across his last four fights, and the 36-year-old also currently finds himself on the first two-fight skid of his career after back-to-back losses to Gabriel Bonfim and Kevin Holland.

Kevin Holland (red gloves) fights Randy Brown (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Smith stepping in on extremely short notice to meet Brown, UFC Vegas 123 is set to proceed with 13 scheduled fights on October 31.

UFC Vegas 123 Fight Card

Main Event: Renato Moicano vs. Tom Nolan

Co-Main Event: Randy Brown vs. Jacobe Smith

Yana Santos vs. Luana Santos

Piera Rodriguez vs. Talita Alencar

Julian Erosa vs. Jeong Yoeng Lee

Andre Petroski vs. Azamat Bekoev

Tainara Lisboa vs. Lucia Szabova

Nick Klein vs. Joe Kropschot

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani vs. Farman Hasanov

Rodrigo Sezinando vs. Theodor Berggren

Ode Osbourne vs. Cody Durden

Francis Marshall vs. Dakota Hope

Zach Reese vs. Mickey Gall