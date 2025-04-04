UFC signs undefeated heavyweight champ on two days' notice
UFC Vegas 105 this weekend has been hit by an unfortunate cancellation. However, a short-notice signing has been made to fix the fight.
UFC Fight Night: Lerone Murphy vs. Josh Emmett is an intriguing event headlined by an undefeated British hopeful in Murphy. Fans are also privy to the exciting Joanderson Brito in the co-main, and they were eagerly anticipating the third heavyweight installment of Kennedy Nzechukwu.
6'5" Nzechukwu moved up to heavyweight after a slew of losses in the 205-lbs division and was undefeated in two heavyweight contests coming into UFC Vegas 105. However, per the UFC, Nzechukwu is out of his fight, and an undefeated prospect fills his place against Martin Buday.
UFC signs undefeated Uran Satybaldiev to fight Martin Buday on 2 days' notice
In lieu of Nzechukwu, the UFC has announced the introduction of 9-0 LFA light heavyweight champion Uran Satybaldiev. 'Gorilla' will be stepping up on two days' notice in the heavyweight division to fight Martin Buday.
Name
Uran Satybaldiev
Record
9-0 (6 KO/TKO, 1 SUB)
Height
6'4"
Last weighed
205 lbs
Notable achievements
Won the LFA light heavyweight championship in March 2025
While owning most of his wins by KO/TKO, Satybaldiev has shown some proficiency on the ground.
On two days' notice without a weight cut - hence the jump from light heavyweight to heavyweight, Satybaldiev will need all the weapons in his arsenal. His opponent, Buday, will have had a reasonable camp for the fight, and is a notoriously hard matchup for any heavyweights with one-round cardio.
