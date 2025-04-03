PFL 2025 World Tournament Jackson vs. Koreshkov free live results & highlights

Two Former @BellatorMMA CLASH TONIGHT in the first round of the 2025 PFL World Tournament



🇯🇲 @TAKM_MMA 🆚 Andrey Koreshkov 🇷🇺



Want to bet on the PFL? Head to https://t.co/RmCBa3stVo for all the latest offers



21+ GP? ☎️ 1-800-GAMBLER



[ #PFLWorldTournament | TONIGHT | 📺 10PM… pic.twitter.com/SDJTgdkn3W