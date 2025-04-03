PFL 2025 World Tournament Jackson vs. Koreshkov free live results & highlights
The 2025 PFL World Tournament officially kicks off tonight (April 3) when featherweights and welterweights meet for their first-round matchups at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.
The main event features a pair of former Bellator welterweight champions in Jason Jackson and Andrey Koreshkov, who missed out on making the playoffs of last year’s PFL tournament but will now look to take advantage of this year's revamped format.
The night’s co-main will see 2023 PFL Featherweight Champion Jesus Pinedo return for the first time since his title-winning performance to face Ádám Borics, who is only one fight removed from challenging Patricio Pitbull for the Bellator featherweight belt in 2022.
Welterweight & Featherweight Brackets
Another former Bellator titleholder will also be in action when Logan Storley faces Joseph Luciano, who steps in to replace Magomed Umalatov after the latter fighter unfortunately missed the welterweight limit ahead of the event.
Jeremy Kennedy welcomes 2021 PFL Featherweight Champion Movlid Khaybulaev back to action after Thad Jean looks to extend his undefeated record against Mukhamed Berkhamov, and The Ultimate Fighter-veteran Giannis Bachar will face Masayuki Kikuiri in the final welterweight matchup of the first round.
The opening round of the featherweight tournament is rounded out by Gabriel Braga vs. Frederik Dupras and Nathan Kelly vs. Tae Kyun Kim, which will kick off the eight-fight card at Universal Studios Florida.
The action is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.
PFL 2025 World Tournament Main Card (ESPN+/ESPN2, 10:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Jason Jackson vs. Andrey Koreshkov
• Co-Main Event: Jesus Pinedo vs. Ádám Borics
• Logan Storley vs. Joseph Luciano
• Jeremy Kennedy vs. Movlid Khaybulaev
PFL 2025 World Tournament Early Card (ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET)
• Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Thad Jean
• Gabriel Braga vs. Frederik Dupras
• Giannis Bachar vs. Masayuki Kikuiri
• Nathan Kelly vs. Tae Kyun Kim
