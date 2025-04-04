MMA Knockout

UFC reportedly adds major title eliminator to UFC 317

Mathew Riddle

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The next UFC flyweight title challenger could be decided at UFC 317.

Current champion Alexandre Pantoja is awaiting his fourth title defense, and besides Kyoji Horiguchi rejoining the promotion, fresh faces are far and few between for 'The Cannibal.'

Unfortunately for Pantoja, a potential title eliminator at UFC 317 pits two familiar faces against each other for their shot at greatness.

Alexandre Pantoja (red gloves) enters the arena before the fight against Kai Asakura (blue gloves) at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Report: Manel Kape vs. Brandon Royval set for UFC 317

Per a report by Laerte Viana on X, flyweight bangers Manel Kape and Brandon Royval are set to clash at UFC 317 on June 28.

Pantoja has already beaten both men, but they combine for a four-fight winning streak. 'Raw Dawg' Royval scored back-to-back upsets over Brandon Moreno and Tatsuro Taira, and Kape has found his flow with a two-fight finishing streak.

UFC 317 unofficial fights

UFC 317 has two unconfirmed fights.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with over five years of experience in digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, Heavy on UFC, Fansided, and Sportskeeda. You can view his website at www.warriortribune.com. You can also reach him via email at: mathewriddlemma@gmail.com.

