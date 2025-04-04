UFC reportedly adds major title eliminator to UFC 317
The next UFC flyweight title challenger could be decided at UFC 317.
Current champion Alexandre Pantoja is awaiting his fourth title defense, and besides Kyoji Horiguchi rejoining the promotion, fresh faces are far and few between for 'The Cannibal.'
Unfortunately for Pantoja, a potential title eliminator at UFC 317 pits two familiar faces against each other for their shot at greatness.
Report: Manel Kape vs. Brandon Royval set for UFC 317
Per a report by Laerte Viana on X, flyweight bangers Manel Kape and Brandon Royval are set to clash at UFC 317 on June 28.
Pantoja has already beaten both men, but they combine for a four-fight winning streak. 'Raw Dawg' Royval scored back-to-back upsets over Brandon Moreno and Tatsuro Taira, and Kape has found his flow with a two-fight finishing streak.
UFC 317 unofficial fights
UFC 317 has two unconfirmed fights.
- Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov
- Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber
More MMA Knockout News
- PFL 2025 World Tournament Jackson vs. Koreshkov free live results & highlights
- ONE Championship star Nico Carrillo on new division & training with Georges St-Pierre
- Sean O'Malley vows to be '70% better' in Merab Dvalishvili rematch
- UFC Analyst warns Conor McGregor won’t beat a single fighter if he returns
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.