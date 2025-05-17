UFC Vegas 106: Burns vs. Morales full card, betting odds, how to watch
The UFC is back at its home base for the first time in over a month. A critical welterweight encounter tops Saturday's UFC Fight Night from the UFC APEX.
In the main event of the 12-fight offering from Las Vegas, NV, Brazilian and former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns attempts to snap a three-fight losing skid opposite Michael Morales.
Burns, 38, said Wednesday he recognizes his career longevity may be reaching its course if he attempts to string together another run at a championship opportunity. Despite having eight additional years of UFC experience, Morales, 25, is due for the big show.
"I was like Michael Morales years ago," Burns told Hablemos MMA via MMAJunkie. "I was making noise and making my way to the top and Damian Maia, Gunnar Nelson gave me the opportunity. I feel like I have to do the same. It's a test. If I go and win, I knock him off, and he can have another opportunity in the future. But he needs an opportunity, and who am I to say no?"
Why Gilbert Burns Took "Opportunity" Against Undefeated Prospect
With Burns (22-8 MMA, 15-8 UFC) doing this, he is not only assuming the risk of possibly losing to Morales (17-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) but also potentially being labeled as someone who can't compete against the best like they once did.
To No. 8-ranked Burns, neither could be further from the truth.
"I'm here to fight the best," Burns said. "If they think he's next, let's fight then. I respect everyone and I think everyone needs an opportunity. If he's good, then he will win. But for me, I don't have that, 'Oh, I'm No. 5, I have to fight against No. 3 and 4.' No, no, no, no. I'm going to fight who the UFC and the fans want me to fight."
Michael Morales Rips "The Future" Before UFC Vegas 106
As for Morales, although beating Burns remains top priority, another challenger has caught the attention of the No. 12-ranked welterweight: Ian Machado Garry.
"I'm sure he wants to fight the best just like me," Morales told reporters Wednesday. "I don't think they will let us fight now, but if the opportunity presents itself, I do want to beat the sh*t out of him. I want to fight him no matter what. I just simply have to wait for the opportunity. Right now, I'm just fighting whoever they put in front of me. It doesn't matter who it is."
The third card of the month is back to an earlier start time – 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. (prelims) immediately followed by a 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT transition (main card) with the festivities streaming exclusively on ESPN+.
Odds are fluid and courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of Saturday morning.
UFC Vegas 106 Full Card Odds + Order
Below is the current running bout order. All 24 fighters successfully made weight Friday morning.
UFC Vegas 106 Main Card
- Main Event: Gilbert Burns (+410) vs. Michael Morales (-550), welterweight (five-rounder)
- Co-Main Event: Paul Craig (+330) vs. Rodolfo Bellato (-425), light heavyweight
- Sodiq Yusuff (+120) vs. Mairon Santos (-142), lightweight
- Dustin Stoltzfus (+200) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (-245), middleweight
- Julian Erosa (+150) vs. Melquizael Costa (-180), featherweight
UFC Vegas 106 Preliminary Card
- Featured Prelim: Gabriel Green (+185) vs. Matheus Camilo (-225), lightweight
- Jared Gordon (-130) vs. Thiago Moises (+110), lightweight
- Yadier Del Valle (-600) vs. Connor Matthews (+440), featherweight
- Luana Santos (-180) vs. Tainara Lisboa (+150), bantamweight
- Elise Reed (+470) vs. Denise Gomes (-650), strawweight
- Hyun Sung Park (-198) vs. Carlos Hernandez (+164), flyweight
- Tecia Pennington (-325) vs. Luana Pinheiro (+260), strawweight
