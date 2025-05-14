UFC re-signs 15-year veteran to promotion
Fight fans will be pleased to see a familiar name hasn't left the UFC.
The promotion has been quick to dispatch its talent this year, cutting fighters on the back of wins and losses alike.
One of the latest UFC roster updates saw a 26-fight, 15-year UFC veteran cut from the roster. Fortunately, he revealed that he had renegotiated the contract.
"He ain't coming back" - UFC fans react to "slow" Conor McGregor training footage
Brad Tavares is ready to break UFC records on return
Following a brief departure from the promotion, 15-year UFC veteran Brad Tavares has re-signed with the promotion. Tavares was removed from the UFC roster in early May, and has since explained that his contract with the UFC has been renewed.
"My last fight was the last one on my previous contract," Tavares said on the Still Friends Show. ". . . I don't know what it is... But they [trackers] are on it because my contract expired and I was removed from the roster. . .
"Anyway, I was in the midst of renegotiating my new contract, which I signed. That's when all the news came out, and it was funny to me. . . . UFC has always been great to me, and they gave me another contract.
"Now I can go out there to chase and hold the record myself."
The record Tavares speaks of is for the most wins at middleweight, for which he is tied with former champion Michael Bisping at 16. Surely with at least three more fights, Tavares could steal the throne.
Although Tavares isn't destined for easy fights. The middleweight mainstay has fought the who's who of UFC middleweight, including champions Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, Chris Weidman, Dricus Du Plessis, and Yoel Romero (interim).
He also hasn't won a performance or fight of the night bonus in 15 years and 26 UFC fights, perhaps his new stint in the promotion will mark a change.
More MMA Knockout News
- Top-5 UFC fighter says it’s time to strip Jon Jones of heavyweight belt
- Dana White announces two massive title fights for UFC 317
- Dana White reveals highly-anticipated middleweight title fight for UFC 319
- UFC 316 reportedly loses major main card fight
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.