UFC star stays awake during surgery to watch procedure
One of the UFC's top lightweights was largely unfazed when he got the chance to watch doctors open up his injured hand for a second procedure.
Currently sitting at #6 in the UFC lightweight rankings, Dan Hooker is riding the momentum of a three-fight win streak that most recently saw him best Mateusz Gamrot via split decision at UFC 305 last August.
“The Hangman” was scheduled to meet Justin Gaethje in a highly-anticipated lightweight bout at UFC 313, but unfortunately a hand injury forced Hooker out of the fight and set up a short-notice rematch between Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev that saw “The Highlight” improve to 2-0 over Fiziev.
Hooker Updates Fans After Second Hand Surgery
Hooker got surgery on his hand shortly after sustaining the injury, but the 35-year-old recently updated fans and revealed that he had to have second procedure to clean out some scar tissue.
“So I just had a second hand surgery today. [Nothing] major, I just had too much scar tissue in the joint, so they just went in and just like cleaned it out in there. But it was pretty freaky, they kept me awake for the first half of the surgery.”
Known as one of the most entertaining and violent fighters in the UFC, it won’t surprise most fans to hear that Hooker was largely unbothered by the fact that he was awake to watch part of the procedure on his hand.
“I remember kinda coming to, and there was like the curtain, and then I pulled the curtain down and had a look over, and I was watching them do it. They were like cutting into my hand, and you could see the screws and stuff…And then I was awake for a bit, and then I was like ‘Nah, this kinda hurts now. Can yas knock me out?’ And then they knocked me out for the second half of it.”
“The Hangman” closed out his update by reassuring fans that he’ll be back in action soon, and with Charles Oliveira and Ilia Topuria set to fight for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 317 it might only take one more win for Hooker to earn a crack at the 155 lbs. belt.
