Former UFC star returning to boxing under Jake Paul's promotion

This former UFC champion last competed in boxing in 2013.

Drew Beaupre

(Zuffa LLC)

One of the most decorated women in the history of combat sports is officially returning to the boxing ring.

Now well-established as a major player in the world of boxing thanks to his own exploits in the ring, Jake Paul has also expanded his influence on the sport by starting his Most Valuable Promotions boxing brand.

Unified Featherweight Boxing Champion Amanda Serrano made headlines earlier this year when the 36-year-old inked a “lifetime contract” with Paul’s company, and now Most Valuable Promotions has made another huge splash by signing a former boxing and UFC champion.

Katie Taylor (left) and Amanda Serrano (right) face off in front of Jake Paul during a press conference.
Katie Taylor (left) and Amanda Serrano (right) face off in front of Jake Paul during a press conference ahead of their boxing match at Madison Square Garden. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Holly Holm Signs With Most Valuable Promotions

Following her exit from the UFC earlier this year, former Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm has officially signed on with Most Valuable Promotions and will make her return to the boxing ring on June 28 against Yolanda Vega (10-0, 1 KO)

A member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame, Holm went 33-2-3 after beginning her professional boxing career in 2002 and won and defended titles across multiple weight classes before committing herself to MMA full time starting in late 2013.

Holm Returns To Boxing After Nearly 10-Year UFC Career

A 7-0 start to her MMA career capped off by winning the Legacy FC women’s bantamweight title in 2014 earned Holm a call from the UFC, and after back-to-back Octagon wins “The Preacher’s Daughter” challenged Ronda Rousey at UFC 193.

Holm’s head kick knockout against the then-undefeated Rousey stands as one of the most iconic finishes and upsets in the history of MMA and the UFC, however the former boxer’s title reign ended up being short lived after she was submitted by Miesha Tate in her first title defense at UFC 196.

Ronda Rousey (red gloves) competes against Holly Holm (blue gloves) during UFC 193 at Etihad Stadium.
Ronda Rousey (red gloves) competes against Holly Holm (blue gloves) during UFC 193 at Etihad Stadium. / Matt Roberts-Imagn Images

The 43-year-old went on to fight for the UFC women’s featherweight belt twice before she also came up short against Amanda Nunes in a bid to reclaim the bantamweight belt in 2019. Holm welcomed former PFL star Kayla Harrison to the Octagon at UFC 300, losing via submission in what turned out to be her final UFC bout.

After initially signing with the Global Fight League (GFL) following her UFC exit, Holm will now step into the boxing ring for the first time in more than 12 years when she meets Vega at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on June 28.

