Former UFC star returning to boxing under Jake Paul's promotion

🚨THE RETURN OF A LEGEND🚨



Holly Holm is back — and lacing up the boxing gloves once again.

On Saturday, June 28, “The Preacher’s Daughter” steps into the ring against Yolanda Vega at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA live on DAZN PPV.



MVP is also excited to announce that Holly… pic.twitter.com/FegJyzaKLl