UFC Vegas 112: Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape fight card betting guide

The final UFC card of the year goes down tonight (December 13), and MMAKO is here to give you full money line odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

UFC Vegas 112 Full Fight Card Odds

• Brandon Royval (+225) vs. Manel Kape (-278)



• Giga Chikadze (+270) vs. Kevin Vallejos (-340)



• César Almeida (+170) vs. Cezary Oleksiejczuk (-205)



• Morgan Charrière (+114) vs. Melquizael Costa (-135)



• Kennedy Nzechukwu (-125) vs. Marcus Buchecha (+105)



• King Green (-192) vs. Lance Gibson Jr. (+160)



• Amanda Lemos (+164) vs. Gillian Robertson (-198)



• Joanderson Brito (-238) vs. Isaac Thomson (+195)



• Neil Magny (+340) vs. Yaroslav Amosov (-440)



• Sean Sharaf (+195) vs. Steven Asplund (-238)



• Luana Santos (-142) vs. Melissa Croden (+120)



• Allen Frye (+150) vs. Guilherme Pat (-180)



• Tereza Bledá (-166) vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (+140)



UFC Vegas 112 Underdog Bets

Brandon Royval to Defeat Manel Kape (+225)

Brandon Royval (red gloves) prior to the fight against Joshua Van (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

I agree that Kape should be favored here and have already picked him to win this fight, but I do think the current betting line is a bit too wide. Royval is a former title challenger that has only lost to the UFC’s very best flyweights, and he absolutely has the skills necessary to upset Kape and put himself in position for another shot at the belt.

Isaac Thomson to Defeat Joanderson Brito (+195)

Jack Shore (red gloves) fights Joanderson Brito (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. | Jason Silva-Imagn Images

Brito was originally scheduled to meet Melsik Baghdasaryan before the latter fighter withdrew from the matchup, leaving Thomson to step up for his UFC debut on just a few days’ notice. “Tubarão” comes into UFC Vegas 112 following back-to-back losses, and Thomson could be well-positioned to kick off his UFC career with an upset victory.

UFC Vegas 112 Prop Bets

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Marcus Buchecha – Fight Doesn't Start Round 3 (-175)

Kennedy Nzechukwu (red gloves) fights Lukasz Brzeski (blue gloves) at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Buchecha did go the distance against Martin Buday in his UFC debut, but Buday wasn’t exactly known for his finishing skills during his UFC run. Both Nzechukwu and Buchecha are proven finishers, and it seems likely that this fight won’t make it out of the first two rounds.

Gillian Robertson to Defeat Amanda Lemos via Submission (+200)

The match official stops the fight after Gillian Robertson wins by submission against Priscila Cachoeira during UFC 269 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Although her last two finishes came via TKO, Robertson is always a threat to lock up a submission if she’s able to bring things to the mat. Two of Lemos’ five career losses came via submission, and the Brazilian will need to be careful if she engages with Robertson on the ground.

Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape – Fight Goes Over 3.5 Rounds (-130)

Manel Kape (red gloves) fights Bruno Silva (blue gloves) at Amalie Arena. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Both of these men are certainly capable of winning via finish, but they’re also both incredibly tough and will know that they have a possible five rounds to work with. The only KO/TKO loss on Royval’s record came after he suffered a shoulder injury while fighting Brandon Moreno in 2020, and Kape has managed to avoid falling via submission since a loss to Kyoji Horiguchi in 2017.

