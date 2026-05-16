UFC Vegas 117: Allen vs. Costa: Start Time, Card, Betting Odds, Live Stream on P+
The UFC returns to its Fight Night series this Saturday when Las Vegas serves as a backdrop for a high-stakes featherweight non-title attraction between Arnold Allen and Melquizael Costa to cap off a 13-fight card from the Meta APEX.
Allen (20-4 MMA) has remained a top-tier contender for several years now, having fought a who's who of rich talent throughout his UFC tenure. This included a fight against former UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway in April 2023, which made Allen a household name despite losing a five-round decision.
Allen still has yet to find a consistent footing since the Holloway loss, going 1-2 over his last three outings, with the lone win coming against Giga Chikadze in July 2024 at UFC 304.
Allen vs. Costa Remains Huge Fight at Featherweight For UFC
Meanwhile, Costa (26-7 MMA) is on the opposite trajectory from Allen. Costa has burst onto the UFC scene rather quickly. At 7-2 in the UFC and a winner of his last six, a contender has quickly emerged at 145 pounds that few would have anticipated exactly one year ago.
Costa is fresh off back-to-back highlight reel finishes against Morgan Charrière last December, followed by a quick turnaround in February against longtime fan favorite Dan Ige. The KO wins continued a recent stretch of dominant performances, as he has finished four of his last six fights since beginning his streak in June 2024 with a third-round rear-naked choke stoppage over Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (whose last fight was against the aforementioned Costa).
Costa has yet to taste the spotlight of a major UFC event thus far throughout his young career. Eight of Costa's nine UFC fights have taken place on a Fight Night card, whereas Costa's debut at UFC 283 (his only other promotional loss) was a numbered pay-per-view card.
Having said all that, a victory for Costa could wind up being his defining moment as he inches closer to a title shot in the near future. On the contrary, Allen could finally snap out of his recent skid, while pushing toward a potential reunion in his home country of England later this year (or bigger, depending on the division's status).
Nonetheless, it's an important fight for the featherweight division, as UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski awaits his next challenger. Whether it's the winner (or winner in the not too distant future) remains to be seen.
The entire 13-fight card, including betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Friday evening, is below.
UFC Vegas 117 Full Card + Odds
Main card (Start time 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, P+)
- Main Event: Arnold Allen (+110) vs. Melquizael Costa (-130), featherweight (five-rounder, non-title)
- Co-Main Event: Choi Doo-ho (+136) vs. Daniel Santos (-142), featherweight
- Malcolm Wellmaker (-258) vs. Juan Diaz (+210), bantamweight
- Modestas Bukauskas (-340) vs. Christian Edwards (+270), 215-pound catchweight
- Timmy Cuamba (+110) vs. Bernardo Sopaj (-130), bantamweight
- Nikolay Veretennikov (-102) vs. Khaos Williams (-118), welterweight
Preliminary card (Start time 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT, P+)
- Featured Prelim: Tuco Tokkos (+136) vs. Ivan Erslan (-162), light heavyweight
- Thomas Gantt (-185) vs. Artur Minev (+154), lightweight
- Ketlen Vieira (+130) vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (-155), bantamweight
- Cody Brundage (+136) vs. Andre Petroski (-162), middleweight
- Alice Ardelean (-198) vs. Polyana Viana (+164), strawweight
- Daniel Barez (+130) vs. Luis Gurule (-155), flyweight
- Shauna Bannon (+235) vs. Nicolle Caliari (-290), strawweight
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Zain Bando is a writer & columnist for Gameday Media's MMA Knockout, expanding his portfolio as a Staff Writer for Dallas Wings On SI with previous in-network contributions around the echosystem. Outside of covering fights, Bando's background includes Big Ten football and men's basketball with leans toward Illinois and Northwestern with a broader league view for bylines including The Sporting News, FanSided, Men's Journal and others since 2019. Bando can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or via his social media accounts @zainbando99.Follow @zainbando99