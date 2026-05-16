UFC Vegas 117: Allen vs. Costa: Start Time, Card, Betting Odds, Live Stream on P+

The UFC returns to its Fight Night series this Saturday when Las Vegas serves as a backdrop for a high-stakes featherweight non-title attraction between Arnold Allen and Melquizael Costa to cap off a 13-fight card from the Meta APEX.

Allen (20-4 MMA) has remained a top-tier contender for several years now, having fought a who's who of rich talent throughout his UFC tenure. This included a fight against former UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway in April 2023, which made Allen a household name despite losing a five-round decision.

Allen still has yet to find a consistent footing since the Holloway loss, going 1-2 over his last three outings, with the lone win coming against Giga Chikadze in July 2024 at UFC 304.

Allen vs. Costa Remains Huge Fight at Featherweight For UFC

(Zuffa LLC)

Meanwhile, Costa (26-7 MMA) is on the opposite trajectory from Allen. Costa has burst onto the UFC scene rather quickly. At 7-2 in the UFC and a winner of his last six, a contender has quickly emerged at 145 pounds that few would have anticipated exactly one year ago.

Costa is fresh off back-to-back highlight reel finishes against Morgan Charrière last December, followed by a quick turnaround in February against longtime fan favorite Dan Ige. The KO wins continued a recent stretch of dominant performances, as he has finished four of his last six fights since beginning his streak in June 2024 with a third-round rear-naked choke stoppage over Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (whose last fight was against the aforementioned Costa).

Costa has yet to taste the spotlight of a major UFC event thus far throughout his young career. Eight of Costa's nine UFC fights have taken place on a Fight Night card, whereas Costa's debut at UFC 283 (his only other promotional loss) was a numbered pay-per-view card.

Having said all that, a victory for Costa could wind up being his defining moment as he inches closer to a title shot in the near future. On the contrary, Allen could finally snap out of his recent skid, while pushing toward a potential reunion in his home country of England later this year (or bigger, depending on the division's status).

Nonetheless, it's an important fight for the featherweight division, as UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski awaits his next challenger. Whether it's the winner (or winner in the not too distant future) remains to be seen.

The entire 13-fight card, including betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Friday evening, is below.

UFC Vegas 117 Full Card + Odds

Zuffa LL

Main card (Start time 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, P+)

Main Event: Arnold Allen (+110) vs. Melquizael Costa (-130), featherweight (five-rounder, non-title)

Arnold Allen (+110) vs. Melquizael Costa (-130), featherweight (five-rounder, non-title) Co-Main Event: Choi Doo-ho (+136) vs. Daniel Santos (-142), featherweight

Choi Doo-ho (+136) vs. Daniel Santos (-142), featherweight Malcolm Wellmaker (-258) vs. Juan Diaz (+210), bantamweight

Modestas Bukauskas (-340) vs. Christian Edwards (+270), 215-pound catchweight

Timmy Cuamba (+110) vs. Bernardo Sopaj (-130), bantamweight

Nikolay Veretennikov (-102) vs. Khaos Williams (-118), welterweight

Preliminary card (Start time 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT, P+)

Featured Prelim : Tuco Tokkos (+136) vs. Ivan Erslan (-162), light heavyweight

: Tuco Tokkos (+136) vs. Ivan Erslan (-162), light heavyweight Thomas Gantt (-185) vs. Artur Minev (+154), lightweight

Ketlen Vieira (+130) vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (-155), bantamweight

Cody Brundage (+136) vs. Andre Petroski (-162), middleweight

Alice Ardelean (-198) vs. Polyana Viana (+164), strawweight

Daniel Barez (+130) vs. Luis Gurule (-155), flyweight

Shauna Bannon (+235) vs. Nicolle Caliari (-290), strawweight

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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