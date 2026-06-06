UFC Vegas 118: Muhammad vs. Bonfim Event Start Time, Full Card, Odds, Stream on P+

The UFC returns to Las Vegas to begin its June schedule with a critical welterweight main event between former champion Belal Muhammad and rising contender Gabriel Bonfim.

Muhammad (24-5 MMA) is looking to remain in the welterweight title mix with a win over Bonfim (19-1 MMA), who has won three of his six UFC outings by submission since debuting in 2023 following a DWCS contract securement.

Meanwhile, Muhammad won the title at UFC 304 in July 2024 following a decision win over then-champion Leon Edwards (22-6 MMA) to earn his 10th consecutive win at the time.

Muhammad failed to successfully defend his title and has since dropped back-to-back fights against former champion Jack Della Maddalena (18-4 MMA) last May at UFC 315.

This was followed by a decision loss to Ian Machado Garry last November in his most recent outing. Machado Garry (17-1 MMA) has been linked to a welterweight title shot himself, but the UFC has yet to officially confirm those plans.

Muhammad vs. Bonfim: Possible Crossroads At 170 Pounds

(The Canadian Press/Christinne Muschi)

Muhammad told reporters this week how difficult the Machado Garry fight was, a direct contrast from a potentially grapple-heavy Bonfin outing.

"He gives you that there's nothing to fear, and then it's like, 'Oh man, it's been three rounds already and he's gotten away so many times,'" Muhammad told reporters, referencing Machado Garry. "I think, obviously, his biggest weakness is his cardio, so for himself is try to fix that, and you've got to go five rounds."

Muhammad said he looks forward to seeing Machado Garry fight Makhachev. But, besides that, beating Bonfim still remains his primary objective.

"I've fought many guys like him," Muhammad said. "He's got a beatable style. With me, I've got an awkward style, I've got a different type of style and I'm a different type of fighter than he's ever fought. I think Saturday, he gets broken."

Bonfim, though, isn't letting doubts about Muhammad creep into his head.

"I think this is the biggest challenge I've ever faced," Bonfim said via translation. "We're talking about a former champion. Definitely, this is the biggest chance I've ever faced."

Even though Bonfim respects Muhammad's pedigree, Bonfim admitted that he sees the fight ending one way, with no strings attached.

"I think a dominant win over Belal Muhammad, a knockout as early as possible, puts me up there for my next performance," Bonfim said.

Check out the full fight card, including the betting odds, ahead of the festivities from the Meta APEX in Sin City. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC Vegas 118 Full Card + Odds

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

Main card (Start time 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, P+)

Main Event: Belal Muhammad (-110, even ) vs. Gabriel Bonfim (-110, even ), welterweight – five rounds (non-title)

Belal Muhammad (-110, ) vs. Gabriel Bonfim (-110, ), welterweight – five rounds (non-title) Co-Main Event : Brendan Allen (-185) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (+154), middleweight

: Brendan Allen (-185) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (+154), middleweight Fares Ziam (-298) vs. Tom Nolan (+240), lightweight

Bryce Mitchell (-130) vs. Santiago Luna (+110), bantamweight

Iwo Baraniewski (-380) vs. Junior Tafa (+300), light heavyweight

Preliminary card (Start time 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT, P+)

Featured Prelim: Matt Schnell (+360) vs. Alessandro Costa (-470), 130-pound catchweight

Matt Schnell (+360) vs. Alessandro Costa (-470), 130-pound catchweight Marcus McGhee (-455) vs. John Yannis (+350), bantamweight

Bruno Gustavo da Silva (-122) vs. Edgar Chairez (+102), flyweight

Priscila Cachoeira (+102) vs. Chelsea Chandler (-122), bantamweight

Jordan Leavitt (+150) vs. Joanderson Brito (-180), featherweight

Jeisla Chaves (-340) vs. Yuneisy Duben (+270), flyweight

Ketlen Souza (-210) vs. Ariane Carnelossi (+250), strawweight

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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