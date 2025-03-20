Belal Muhammad rubs salt in wound of Leon Edwards' UFC 304 defeat, 'It was easy'
Belal Muhammad isn't letting trash talk from Leon Edwards slide, reminding the former champion of how easy it was to beat him in their encounter at UFC 304.
Muhammad defeated Edwards by unanimous decision, defying the odds to become the first fighter since Tyron Woodley in 2017 to win a title fight at 35 or older in a division below middleweight. Despite this, Edwards described the loss as a close fight on his worst day.
Not only has Muhammad bashed Edwards for being 'mentally weak,' he's slammed 'Rocky' in a tirade of Tweets, explaining how 'easy' it was to defeat him.
'It was easy' Belal Muhammad gives fiery reaction to Leon Edwards' comments
Taking to Twitter on March 20, 'Remember the Name' gloated about his UFC 304 victory.
"I beat up Leon at 5 am in front of his hometown and it was easy," Muhammad said, disregarding that Edwards resides in the West Midlands of England, not Manchester. "Imagine me 30 percent better now that I'm champ and at a normal time, can't wait for May 10th [UFC 315]."
In another comment, one user prompted Muhammad on Edwards' stance that he was fighting at 30 percent on the night, to which Muhammad replied, "I think his 100 percent is my 10 percent either way he sucks."
Why was UFC 304 so controversial?
UFC 304 was controversial due to its timing. Situated in Manchester, England, it followed the same scheduling as an American PPV, meaning the first prelim began at 11 pm local time, and the main card began at 3 am.
Edwards and Tom Aspinall each fought after 5 am local time, and as the champions of their respective divisions, fans thought they ought to be paid more respect by the promotion.
'Rocky' claims the rough timing contributed to his performance. Ironically, Edwards has dealt with a staph infection leading into UFC London, so it goes without saying that Edwards has had a troubled pair of fights.
