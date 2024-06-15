UFC Fight Night: Perez vs. Taira TV Channel, Full Card, & Betting Odds
The UFC returns to the APEX for another 'Fight Night' installment Saturday night. The event will be headlined by a critical flyweight contenders bout pitting Alex Perez (25-8 MMA, 7-4 UFC) against undefeated Japanese sensation Tatsuro Taira (15-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) who is on a 24-fight win streak (including amateur).
Taira made his UFC debut a little over two years ago and has done nothing but impress in his five Octagon appearances. His most recent outing took place in December 2023 against Carlos Hernandez, finishing him by a devastating second-round left hook in what was his first fight in five months.
Meanwhile, Perez enters the fight having lost two out of his last three sandwiched between several cancellations. It is a quick turnaround for Perez, as he last saw action at the APEX in April and earned a decision win against fellow contender Matheus Nicolau, who had won four of his last five with his only loss coming against Brandon Royval.
The card now features 11 fights. A preliminary bout between Tagir Ulanbekov and Joshua Van was pulled from the event after Ulanbekov, at 129.5 pounds, exceeded the flyweight limit. The remaining fighters on the card, including the main event participants, successfully made weight.
Without further ado, MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated has you covered with where to watch the card, including a newly-minted bout order (subject to change), betting odds, start times and much more.
Who is Fighting on UFC Vegas 93 and What Are The Betting Odds?
Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 10:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Alex Perez (+170) vs. Tatsuro Taira (-205)
• Co-Main Event: Miles Johns (-148) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (+124)
• Lucas Almeida (+164) vs. Timmy Cuamba (-198)
• Asu Almabaev vs. Jose Johnson
• Garrett Armfield (-205) vs. Brady Hiestand (+170)
• Adam Fugitt (+105) vs. Josh Quinlan (-125)
Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. ET)
• Nate Maness (-550) vs. Jimmy Flick (+410)
• Carli Judice (+140) vs. Gabriella Fernandes (-166)
• Jeka Saragih (-360) vs. Wetin Wilson (+280)
• Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (+160) vs. Melquizael Costa (-192)
• Julia Polastri (+154) vs. Josefine Knutsson (-185)
Odds are courtesy of the UFC section on DraftKings Sportsbook.
This is the UFC's 20th event of the year and third-straight this month, as the promotion previously held events in New Jersey and Kentucky earlier in the month.
UFC Fight Night: Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira Live Results & Highlights
