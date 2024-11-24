UFC Vet Yoel Romero Knocks Out Dana White’s ‘Power Slap’ Fighter in Dirty Boxing
The world of combat sports just got a little more violent.
Co-founded by Mike Perry, Dirty Boxing Championship is here to stay - or so it seems, after a thunderous knockout from former UFC star Yoel Romero dropped jaws at their debut event on Saturday night in Florida.
The inaugural Dirty Boxing card was held behind closed doors with a private audience watching fights in broom closet lighting, the setting reminiscent of something you'd see in a video game.
The first rendition of Dirty Boxing wasn't livestreamed for all to see, but we caught glimpses of the action - a new take on combat with custom rules: no grappling, no kicking, no submissions. Punches, open palm strikes, and elbows are allowed, along with ground and pound to finish the fight whenever you have a downed opponent.
Yoel Romero Folds Duane Crespo
Romero wouldn't need any follow-up shots for his debut fight against a relatively unknown Duane Crespo - a 6-2 fighter on Dana's White's Power Slap nicknamed "The Iron Giant". Crespo is 0-2 as an MMA pro, falling to 0-1 in Dirty Boxing after a monstrous combo from Romero sat him down.
Weighing in at 234.5lbs, this was Romero's first fight at heavyweight, competing for a second time this year after the multiple-time title challenger defeated Thiago Santos at the PFL vs. Bellator event in February.
Age looks to be just a number for Romero, who at 47 is still in great shape with his knockout power very much intact to this day. For years, "The Soldier of God" was feared in the UFC's middleweight division, coming just short of gold against then-champs Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya.
Romero has KO wins over former UFC champions Lyoto Machida, Luke Rockhold, and Chris Weidman.
More Dirty Boxing
Watch more highlights from the first-ever Dirty Boxing Championship event below.
