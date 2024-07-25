Jake Paul Welcomes MMA Rematch with Mike Perry in PFL 'When the Time Is Right'
There might be another story to tell in Jake Paul's saga with Mike Perry.
Boxing News: Jake Paul Batters and Bloodies BKFC’s Mike Perry in Violent TKO Win
Paul vs. Perry
The 27-year-old Paul put a beating on yet another former UFC star, this time in the form of "Platinum" Mike Perry, stopping him in Round 6 of their boxing match earlier this month.
The BKFC's "King of Violence" is as tough and durable as they come, but he was no match for the bigger and better influencer inside the ring.
The loss to Paul came in Perry's second fight of his professional boxing career, with "Platinum" dropping his debut back in 2015, years before he became the star he is today. A lot of that star power is attributed to the success Perry found during his time in the UFC and a perfect stint in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), where he went 5-0 with wins over Luke Rockhold & Eddie Alvarez.
Perry hasn't fought in MMA since his UFC departure in 2021, citing a return to the sport would have to be worth his while.
A pro boxer with aspirations of becoming a world champ someday, Paul says his dreams extend far outside the boxing ring with his sights set on making an MMA debut in the future.
Paul On Potentially Fighting Perry Again: "We Agreed To Run It In PFL..."
Paul has yet to fight for the Professional Fighters League (PFL) since signing a contract with them in Jan. 2023.
Should his busy boxing schedule allow it, Paul has extended the invitation to fight Perry in the PFL under MMA rules. Paul has also done this in the past for ex-UFC star Nate Diaz, offering a $15M payout to his former foe, but to no avail.
"Chopped it up with Mike Perry last night. What a stand up dude. More confidence than most of these fighters. We agreed to run it in PFL when the time is right," Paul wrote on 'X' on Thursday."
"Appreciate ya dude, respect," Perry responded to Paul's comments regarding a potential rematch in MMA.
When asked about fighting Perry at his own game in bare-knuckle boxing, Paul said: "If I’m stepping out of boxing, it’s going to be PFL. After that we can do Dirty Boxing."
The Dirty Boxing Alternative
"Dirty Boxing Championship" is Mike Perry's new combat sports promotion that features rules like a hybrid between MMA and boxing with no grappling, kicking or submissions but punching, open palm strikes, elbows and ground and pound allowed to "keep the fights exciting at all times."
Mike Perry Roasts Conor McGregor After 'Fired' Comments: 'Fight Jake Paul'
Promoter Perry has thrown his name in the hat to potentially fight in Dirty Boxing, if need be - a sport tailor-made for someone with his gritty, tough fighting style.
Will we see Mike Perry and Jake Paul collide once more before their fighting careers are all said and done?
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.