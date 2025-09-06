UFC veteran falls short of snapping Michael Bisping's all-time record with KO loss
One UFC Paris prelim fighter didn't just lose their fight; they lost the chance to usurp former middleweight champion Michael Bisping for a longstanding divisional record.
Bisping has the most wins in middleweight history with 16, and challenging this record at UFC Paris was UFC mainstay Brad Tavares, who is currently tied with 'The Count.'
Unfortunately for Tavares, he'd fall short of breaking that tie, suffering a knockout loss to Robert Bryczek in their hard-fought prelim fight in Paris.
Robert Bryczek defeats Brad Tavares by knockout
Tavares suffered some adversity in the first round, as Bryczek found a home for his striking. The Polish fighter went hell for leather, looking for his first Octagon victory since his failed debut in February 2024. This came at the expense of Tavares, who narrowly avoided being knocked out in the opening minutes.
The action continued tentatively into round two, where the Hawaiian appeared to make a comeback by leading Bryczek along the fence and landing better shots. Although Bryczek quickly adjusted in the final frame and found the finish with a combination of punches.
Despite this loss, Tavares holds the most middleweight fights in UFC history with 26. Only Gerald Meerschaert (24) and Robert Whittaker (19) come close in terms of active fighters. As for his wins, there's always the next fight, and the following best is Whittaker again, with 14, per UFC stats.
More MMA Knockout News
• UFC calls in 21-year-old fighter on less than two weeks' notice for Noche UFC debut
• Ilia Topuria’s brother reportedly set for UFC fight with dangerous KO artist
• UFC GOAT receives massive $10 million payout from UFC antitrust lawsuit settlement
• Bo Nickal returns after first MMA loss for dangerous next fight at UFC 322
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.