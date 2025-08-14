UFC veteran suffers injury cancelling UFC 319 fight
UFC 319 is in the midst of undergoing various shifts and changes ahead of Saturday night's festivities. Reportedly, the event has taken a minor hit to its undercard after being set to feature a lightweight bout between King Green and Diego Ferreira.
Green vs. Ferreira was set to serve as a featured attraction leading into the pay-per-view portion of the card, but according to BJPenn's Cole Shelton, the fight was scrapped Wednesday morning.
Ferreira told Shelton he was disappointed to learn in the news, but still holds Green in high regard as a long-time UFC veteran.
"I was looking to fight Bobby Green for a long time," Ferreira said on "Just Scrap Radio." "He’s really experienced and has had many fights. He’s a veteran, and I’m happy with that because I wanted to fight with him. Not because I don’t like him, it’s more of a competitor; I like his style. Our styles match well."
How Does UFC 319 Look Now?
With the Green-Ferreira fight off, the card now has 14 fights in total. Of course, the event is topped by the highly anticipated middleweight title fight between Dricus du Plessis (23-2 MMA) and Khamzat Chimaev (14-0 MMA) for du Plessis' middleweight title in the night's main event.
The card marks the UFC's return trip to Chicago for the first time since June 2019 and the eighth time the city has hosted the promotion (UFC 90 was in Rosemont in 2008). It's also the third middleweight title fight to have played host in Illinois, as the other two saw Anderson Silva fight Patrick Coté and Robert Whittaker face Yoel Romero at UFC 90 and UFC 225, respectively.
What's Next For King Green?
Green (32-17-1 MMA) has lost three of his last four fights, with his lone win coming against Jim Miller (38-19 MMA) last April at UFC 300.
Meanwhile, Ferreira (19-6 MMA) is a submission specialist who has 10 Octagon victories to his name and was originally going to enter the fight having won two of his last three.
Ferreira is fresh off a loss to Grant Dawson (23-2 MMA) in January at UFC 311 in his first fight this year. The Brazilian was attempting to remain active after a rough go over the last few years, having fought only seven times since 2021.
Nevertheless, though, with the fall approaching, maybe the UFC decides to run the fight back in the months to come.
But, for now, everything remains fluid, and that's the fight game.
