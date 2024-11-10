UFC Veteran ‘Violent Bob Ross’ Retires from MMA at 31
A name you might remember from the UFC Octagon and The Ultimate Fighter has retired from MMA altogether.
Pena Retires After Going 3-5 Since UFC Departure
At 31 years old, former UFC fighter Luis Pena called it a career on Saturday night following a reverse-triangle submission defeat to Zach DiSabatino at Cage Titans 68, leaving his gloves in the center of the cage to signify the end.
Not having the best of luck on the regional scene, "Violent Bob Ross" had painted a better picture in the UFC, where he went 5-3 in the big show with victories over Steve Garcia (who's currently on a five-fight win streak), Alex Munoz, and Steven Peterson.
UFC Cut Pena In Midst Of 2021 Arrest, Controversy
Impressing on Season 27 of The Ultimate Fighter to earn a UFC contract in 2018, Pena was eventually released from the promotion following news of an Oct. 2021 arrest that resulted in the 31-year-old facing misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and battery on his girlfriend at the time, as well as a woman who had intervened.
"I don't know if you guys read the police report but yeah, this one had to happen," UFC CEO Dana White said of Pena's release in 2021.
Pena's Charges Were Dropped In 2023
Pleading not guilty to the allegations, Pena would later see the charges dismissed just this last year, saying he had lost so much because of this "injustice" - never getting the chance to fight in the UFC again.
His MMA career in the books at 31, we'll see if the decision sticks for Luis Pena. "Violent Bob Ross" might not have fought his last fight, as he isn't limited to one discipline and has entered both the boxing and kickboxing rings in his post-UFC career.
