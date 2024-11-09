Dana White Responds to Speculation About Joining Donald Trump’s Presidential Team
Despite Donald Trump regaining power as the 47th U.S. President, don't expect UFC CEO Dana White to become an official part of the administration and political cabinet over the next four years.
White was seen with Trump Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago Club with Elon Musk. Trump and White have been close friends for nearly three decades, as Trump was the first celebrity to believe in White's then-newly purchased UFC brand in 2001.
Trump granted White and Zuffa permission to host two events at the Trump Taj Mahal, where, according to White, Trump stayed for the entire event both times.
According to Sports Business Journal, White revealed he just wants to remain Trump's friend rather than make a business shift by entering politics.
“Donald Trump is one of my very good friends," White said. "He did a great job in his last term as President, and I know he will do an even better job the next four years. I have no personal political aspirations.”
This answer shouldn't come as a surprise to those who follow MMA closely. White runs the UFC with an iron fist, putting on 42 events per year and maintains a lucrative deal with ESPN+ in the U.S. With numerous champions to keep track of, plus other business ventures like Power Slap and Howler Head whiskey, White's schedule is nothing but busy.
Nevertheless, White intends to stay put with the UFC. He told television personality Dr. Phil he has no intentions of retiring anytime soon, especially given his improved health under the direction of Dr. Gary Brecka.
The UFC's schedule is beginning to wind down regarding events, too. The promotion has three more events this month (including today's UFC Vegas 100) and ends the year with a pay-per-view event in Las Vegas (UFC 310, Dec. 7), followed by UFC Tampa (Dec. 14).
