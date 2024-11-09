How to Watch BKFC Montana: Stewart vs. Rivera - Live Results & Highlights
The BKFC is back in beautiful Billings, Montana.
Ex-UFC Contender Jimmie Rivera Previews BKFC Title Fight vs. Kai Stewart
BKFC Champ Collides With UFC Veteran In Headliner
It's fight day with 11 bouts taking place from "The Treasure State," with the featherweight title on the line in the main event. Current champion and homegrown talent "King" Kai Stewart (6-0) attempts to make it three successful title defenses when he meets former UFC elite Jimmie Rivera (2-1-1).
Rivera nearly reached title contention as a UFC bantamweight in 2018, years later leaving the promotion to become not only a police officer but also a top contender in the BKFC. Now, Rivera has the opportunity to capture a major world title without gloves.
Stewart, on the other hand, is set on conquest. The 24-year-old recently told MMA Knockout that with a win over Rivera, he'd entertain going for double-champ status at lightweight, if not another defense of his title at featherweight.
Kai Stewart Excited to Defend BKFC Title Against UFC Veteran Jimmie Rivera
In the co-main event, one of Canelo Alvarez's old foes, ex-champ Alfredo ‘El Perro’ Angulo, battles BKFC veteran and two-time 'The Ultimate Fighter' contestant Julian "Let Me Bang" Lane.
How To Watch
The BKFC Montana main card is broadcast globally and exclusively on DAZN on Nov. 9 at 9:00p.m. ET / 7:00p.m. MT (local time) with free prelims on the BKFC YouTube channel and BKFC app at 8:00p.m. ET/ 6:00p.m. MT.
BKFC Montana Results
DAZN Main Card (9PM ET, 6PM PT)
Kai Stewart vs. Jimmie Rivera
Alfredo Angulo vs Julian Lane
Carlos Trinidad-Snake vs. Zach Juusola
Brandon Allen vs. Timmy Mason
Bryant Acheson vs. Scott Roberts
Cory Willis vs. Brady Meister
Dallas Davison vs. Christian Torres
Louie Lopez vs. Robert Armas
Free YouTube Prelims (8PM ET, 5PM PT)
Natalie Gage vs. Gabrielle Roman
Leo Bercier vs. Drew Nolan
AJ Craig vs. Elijah Jamerson
