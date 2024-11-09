MMA Knockout

How to Watch BKFC Montana: Stewart vs. Rivera - Live Results & Highlights

Stay up-to-date with results and highlights from BKFC on DAZN 2, headlined by Kai Stewart vs. Jimmie Rivera.

The BKFC is back in beautiful Billings, Montana.

Ex-UFC Contender Jimmie Rivera Previews BKFC Title Fight vs. Kai Stewart

BKFC Champ Collides With UFC Veteran In Headliner

It's fight day with 11 bouts taking place from "The Treasure State," with the featherweight title on the line in the main event. Current champion and homegrown talent "King" Kai Stewart (6-0) attempts to make it three successful title defenses when he meets former UFC elite Jimmie Rivera (2-1-1).

Rivera nearly reached title contention as a UFC bantamweight in 2018, years later leaving the promotion to become not only a police officer but also a top contender in the BKFC. Now, Rivera has the opportunity to capture a major world title without gloves.

Stewart, on the other hand, is set on conquest. The 24-year-old recently told MMA Knockout that with a win over Rivera, he'd entertain going for double-champ status at lightweight, if not another defense of his title at featherweight.

Kai Stewart Excited to Defend BKFC Title Against UFC Veteran Jimmie Rivera

In the co-main event, one of Canelo Alvarez's old foes, ex-champ Alfredo ‘El Perro’ Angulo, battles BKFC veteran and two-time 'The Ultimate Fighter' contestant Julian "Let Me Bang" Lane.

How To Watch

The BKFC Montana main card is broadcast globally and exclusively on DAZN on Nov. 9 at 9:00p.m. ET / 7:00p.m. MT (local time) with free prelims on the BKFC YouTube channel and BKFC app at 8:00p.m. ET/ 6:00p.m. MT.

BKFC Montana Results

DAZN Main Card (9PM ET, 6PM PT)

Kai Stewart vs. Jimmie Rivera


Alfredo Angulo vs Julian Lane


Carlos Trinidad-Snake vs. Zach Juusola


Brandon Allen vs. Timmy Mason


Bryant Acheson vs. Scott Roberts


Cory Willis vs. Brady Meister


Dallas Davison vs. Christian Torres


Louie Lopez vs. Robert Armas

Free YouTube Prelims (8PM ET, 5PM PT)

Natalie Gage vs. Gabrielle Roman

Leo Bercier vs. Drew Nolan

AJ Craig vs. Elijah Jamerson

