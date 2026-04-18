UFC Winnipeg: Burns vs. Malott: Full Card, Odds, Start Time, How To Watch Via P+

The UFC schedule continues this Saturday with a stop in Canada for a UFC Fight Night event headlined by a welterweight five-round non-title bout between former title challenger Gilbert Burns and home country native Mike Malott.

Burns (22-9 MMA, 15-9 UFC) is in must-win mode despite entering enemy territory while having lost four in a row. Burns' last win came in April 2023 against former UFC "BMF" champion Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287.

Meanwhile, Malott (13-2-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) has had a bit of a career surge with five wins in his last six fights. His lone promotional loss came against Neil Magny in Jan. 2024 at UFC 297.

Burns told MMAJunkie Radio earlier this week how much respect he has for Malott, and how his UFC run thus far has been largely undervalued by some so-called MMA experts.

"I think Mike Mallott is very well-rounded, very good," Burns said. "I just think he's a little bit underrated. He has good striking, good grappling. He controls the pace of the fight. He controls the distance very good."

Gilbert Burns Praises Mike Malott, Acknowledges UFC Career Shift

Apr 8, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Gilbert Burns (red gloves) reacts to defeating Jorge Masvidal (blue gloves) during UFC 287 at Miami-Dade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Burns said that despite the losing skid, he still trusts himself to compete with the best names welterweight has to offer.

"We still have a couple more fights," Burns said of his next career steps. "Not a lot more fights, but still a couple more fights ahead. But yeah, I'm very proud of my journey, of my career. I don't think in my best dreams I would've dreamt of the way it's going right now."

Burns competed for the UFC welterweight title in Feb. 2021, losing to then-champion Kamaru Usman. Burns admitted that he may never sniff a title opportunity again, but was grateful for the experience of competing at the sport's highest level.

Meanwhile, Malott, who is headlining for the first time in his UFC career thus far, recognizes what a win against a formidable name in Burns does for the next leg of his career.

“At the end of the day, this is something I’ve wanted since I was 13 years old, man,” Malott told UFC.com. “I’ve been dreaming of this every single day for close to 20 years — to get to make that walk — and to be in the main event is pretty special.”

Barring what happens next at 170 pounds, a title shot could be a legitimate possibility in the not-too-distant future.

But first, Malott must handle business.

UFC Winnipeg Full Card + Odds

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The fights can be streamed live on Paramount+, taking place from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manatoba.

A 12-fight card gets underway with the prelims at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET. The entire card nearly stayed intact, but a flyweight preliminary fight pitting Mitch Raposo vs. Allan Nascimento was axed after Raposo was deemed ill before morning weigh-ins began.

The full bout order, plus betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Friday afternoon, are below.

Main card (Start time 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, P+)

Main Event : Gilbert Burns (+220) vs. Mike Malott (-270), welterweight – five rounds (non-title)

: Gilbert Burns (+220) vs. Mike Malott (-270), welterweight – five rounds (non-title) Co-Main Event: Kyler Phillips (+114) vs. Charles Jourdain (-135), bantamweight

Kyler Phillips (+114) vs. Charles Jourdain (-135), bantamweight Mandel Nallo (-180) vs. Jai Herbert (+150), lightweight

Jasmine Jasudavicius (-258) vs. Karine Silva (+240), flyweight

Thiago Moises (+140) vs. Gauge Young (-166), lightweight

Dennis Buzukja (+350) vs. Marcio Barbosa (-455), featherweight

Preliminary card (Start time 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT, P+)

Featured Prelim: Julien Leblanc (+136) vs. Robert Valentin Frey (-162), middleweight

Julien Leblanc (+136) vs. Robert Valentin Frey (-162), middleweight Tanner Boser (+124) vs. Gokhan Saricam (-148), heavyweight

Melissa Croden (-130) vs. Darya Zheleznyakova (+110), bantamweight

JJ Aldrich (+124) vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (-148), flyweight

John Castaneda (-125) vs. Mark Vologdin (+105), bantamweight

Jamie Siraj (-265) vs. John Yannis (+215), bantamweight