Polymarket UFC Prices for Full Muhammad vs. Bonfim Fight Card

Former UFC Welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is back in action on Saturday June 6th, for a UFC Fight Night main event against Gabriel Bonfim. This is a top-15 ranked bout in the division as Muhammad is No. 5 while Bonfim is down at No. 11.

This is a closely set main event, according to the UFC market on Polymarket, with Muhammad a 54% favorite to Bonfim's 47% as the underdog. This makes Muhammad the outright favorite.

UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs. Bonfim - Polymarket

Belal Muhammad 54%

Gabriel Bonfim 47%

Sketchy spot for Muhammad

Muhammad has been on a steady decline, having lost two straight bouts to Jack Della Maddalena, where he dropped the title, and again to Ian Machado Garry, with both losses coming by decision.

Unfortunately for Muhammad, he could not have asked for a tougher bout with Bonfim, who is coming off four straight wins, including a submission and KO/TKO victory.

Muhammad has been absorbing 3.82 significant strikes per minute and allowing 45% of opponents' attempts to land. Bonfim is averaging 4.61 significant strikes per minute and landing at a 46% accuracy rate.

Regardless of Muhammad’s heavy grappling approach, this may not be the time to go to the ground, as Bonfim has finished 13 of his 19 career wins by submission. He also averages an elite 56% takedown accuracy and attempts 1.44 submissions per 15 minutes.

Fight props

Fight to go the distance?

Yes 53%

No 58%

Fight won by KO/TKO?

Yes 69%

No 78%

Fight won by submission?

Yes 46%

No 84%

There is a reason that UFC fans and fighters alike poke fun at Muhammad, and now Polymarket seems to be jumping on that train, with the fight being decided by decision listed with the highest percent.

Only seven of Muhammad's 29 decided career fights failed to go the distance, finishing by way of KO/TKO or submission. Comparing wins and losses, six of his 24 wins have been finishes, with five of them coming by way of KO/TKO. Four of his five losses have been by decision.

Dating back to 2020, 10 of his last 11 fights have each gone the distance with his extremely conservative approach.

Remaining UFC Fight Night card on Polymarket

Bryce Mitchell vs. Santiago Luna

Bryce Mitchell 55%

Santiago Luna 46%

Junior Tafa vs. Iwo Baraniewski

Junior Tafa 25%

Iwo Baraniewski 77%

Bruno Silva vs. Édgar Cháirez

Bruno Silva 55%

Édgar Cháirez 46%

Yuneisy Duben vs. Jeisla Chaves

Yuneisy Duben 24%

Jeisla Chaves 77%

Joanderson Brito vs. Jordan Leavitt

Joanderson Brito 64%

Jordan Leavitt 37%

Fares Ziam vs. Tom Nolan

Fares Ziam 73%

Tom Nolan 28%

Brendan Allen vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Brendan Allen 65%

Edmen Shahbazyan 36%

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Ketlen Souza

Ariane Carnelossi 28%

Ketlen Souza 73%

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Chelsea Chandler

Priscila Cachoeira 47%

Chelsea Chandler 53%

Matt Schnell vs. Alessandro Costa

Matt Schnell 16%

Alessandro Costa 85%

Marcus McGhee vs. John Yannis

Marcus McGhee 81%

John Yannis 20%