Unbeaten KO Artist Gets Debut UFC Fight After 19-Second Win Stunned Dana White

One of the most highly-touted contract winners from this year’s season of Dana White’s Contender Series reportedly has his first UFC fight booked.

The tenth edition of DWCS concluded last month, and nearly 50 contracts where handed out by Dana White over the course of 10 weeks of action.

A number of contract winners have already successfully debuted in the UFC, and Week 1 headliner Anthony Wint is 2-0 in the promotion after he made his debut less than two weeks after fighting on DWCS and also picked up a 23-second knockout at UFC 332 last month.

DWCS Season 10 Contract Winners Already Making Waves in the UFC

A former NFL player that seems to have considerable potential in an always-thin heavyweight division, Wint was one of the bigger prospects to join the UFC off of DWCS.

Anthony Wint (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Lucas Armand (blue gloves) during UFC 332 at Delta Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Wint’s overall MMA ceiling still remains to be seen, fans also saw considerably more-credentialed fighters like Akbar Abdullaev secure UFC contracts in dominant fashion.

ONE PUNCH IS ALL HE NEEDED 🤯🤯🤯



Akbar Abdullaev UNCORKS a right hand for the clean KO!



[ #DWCS | LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/yPQWtZIFi4 — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) September 16, 2026

Bringing a perfect 13-0 record into his DWCS Week 6 fight with short-notice replacement opponent Ednilson Santos, former ONE Championship star Abdullaev only needed 19 seconds to brutally knock out Santos and earn an invitation to the UFC.

Akbar Abdullaev Set for Debut UFC Fight in Saudi Arabia

The quick victory extended both Abdullaev’s unbeaten record and 100% finishing rate as a professional fighter, and the way he dispatched Santos also helped validate fans that argued the 29-year-old should have been signed to the UFC outright instead of having to go through DWCS.

Less than two months removed from that contract-winning performance, Ag Fight reports that Abdullaev has signed on to make his UFC debut opposite Mairon Santos in Saudi Arabia on December 5.

Mairon Santos is Undefeated Since Joining the UFC

Following a 13-1 start to his professional MMA career, Santos joined the cast of The Ultimate Fighter Season 32 and won back-to-back decisions to advance to the show’s featherweight finals.

Mairon Santos (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Muhammad Naimov (red gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The Legend” knocked out Kaan Ofli in the second round to become the TUF 32 featherweight champion, and he’s currently 4-0 in the UFC after he also won three-straight fights last year.

Muhammad Naimov (red gloves) fights Mairon Santos (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Santos did unfortunately miss weight ahead of his knockout-win over Muhammad Naimov at UFC 323 his last time out, so the Brazilian will presumably be moving up to lightweight to meet Abdullaev in Saudi Arabia on December 5.

UFC Saudi Arabia Fight Card

Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs. Shara Magomedov

Ion Cutelaba vs. Magomed Tuchalov

Jafel Filho vs. Bruno Silva

Matthieu Duclos vs. Modestino Rodrigues

Abdul Huseein vs. Hecer Sosa

Levan Chokheli vs. Islam Dulatov

Uran Satybaldiev vs. Ivan Gnizditskiy

Mairon Santos vs. Akbar Abdullaev