MMA Legend Rips Dana White By Unveiling Controversial UFC Contract Tactic

One of the biggest "what-if" fights in UFC and MMA history never happened 17 years ago, thanks to a surprising fallout between UFC CEO Dana White and legendary heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko.

The UFC intended to sign Emelianenko for a blockbuster title fight against Brock Lesnar for the heavyweight title, which was held by Lesnar at that time.

Lesnar was in the midst of an impressive run that included a TKO stoppage of then-champion Randy Couture at UFC 91 and a rematch win over Frank Mir at UFC 100. The fights were two of the biggest pay-per-views the promotion had put on at the time, and the UFC was hoping it could cash in with the Russian superstar sooner than later.

After Affliction MMA folded ahead of a planned third event on Aug. 1, 2009, it seemed the stars were aligning for the two sides to reach a deal. Unfortunately, co-promotion conflicts got in the way, as the UFC wanted full rights to Emelianenko's deal rather than an equal partnership with M-1 Global.

Why UFC Never Signed Fedor

Jul 11, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC president Dana White during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To this day, it's a fight White admitted was the one he should have made out of every fantasy fight in UFC history.

"We never got a deal done with Fedor [Emelianenko] but when me and Lorenzo [Fertitta] got on the plane and left wherever the hell we were, we looked at each other and said, 'Thank god they said no," White said on The Pivot podcast.

But the part of the story White didn't share is the one Emelianenko did. Recently, an interview with Ushatayka showcased Emelianenko revealing that the UFC attempted to poach him on several occasions after his free agency period.

“He [Dana] came over saying he wanted me to fight for him, but one fight earlier, I’d been a free agent," Emelianenko said. "I was free, and they didn’t sign me. It happened every time."

Emelianenko added that nothing ever came of the UFC's actions, but it stuck with him for years afterward.

Fedor's Conflict With UFC

Apr 28, 2018; Rosemont, IL, USA; Fedor Emelianeko (red gloves) defeats Frank Mir (blue gloves) during Bellator 198 at Allstate Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"When I’m free, they aren’t interested," Emelianenko said. "When I’m under contract, the offers start coming. But if you’re under contract, you can’t sign another one. There would be legal proceedings."

Emelianenko eventually fought for Strikeforce and Bellator MMA instead of the UFC after all. Lesnar would go on to lose the heavyweight title to Cain Velasquez at UFC 121 in Oct. 2010 as the division moved on with no Emelianenko rumblings left.

If Emelianenko were to briefly end his retirement, the 50-year-old said he'd be interested in a boxing match against Francis Ngannou.

But only time will tell.