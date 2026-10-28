Ex-UFC Champion Israel Adesanya Teases Rumored Return Fight for UFC Saudi Arabia

Former UFC titleholder Israel Adesanya has all but confirmed reports of a high-profile return to the cage.

A two-time UFC middleweight champion, Adesanya currently finds himself on the toughest stretch of his entire combat sports career after a TKO loss to Joe Pyfer at UFC Seattle in March left him on a four-fight skid.

Undoubtedly closing in on the end of his career at this point, “The Last Stylebender” remains one of the bigger stars on the UFC roster and is already enshrined in the "Fight Wing" of the UFC Hall of Fame.

Israel Adesanya Teases Rumored UFC Saudi Arabia Main Event

Adesany’s fight with Pyfer took place just over a year after he was knocked out by Nassourdine Imavov in Saudi Arabia, but all signs seem to indicate that the 37-year-old plans to make a quicker turnaround for his next UFC outing.

Following reports recent reports that the matchup will headline another UFC Saudi Arabia event on December 5, Adesanya recently shared a photo of himself sitting next a graphic promoting a fight with Shara Magomedov.

Can Israel Adesanya Snap UFC Losing Skid vs. Shara Magomedov?

The UFC has yet to formally announce Adesanya vs. Magomedov, but the bout would see “The Last Stylebender” compete twice in a calendar year for the first time since he reclaimed the UFC middleweight belt from Alex Pereira in 2023 and relinquished it to Sean Strickland five months later.

Alex Pereira (red gloves) fights Israel Adesanya (blue gloves) during UFC 287 at Miami-Dade Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While Pyfer brought Adesanya to the mat in the second round before ultimately ending things with ground and pound in Seattle, the former champion likely won’t have to worry about defending takedowns against Magomedov.

Shara "Bullet" Has Collected Four Post-Fight Bonuses in Seven UFC Fights

“Bullet” joined the UFC as an unbeaten talent in 2023, and after taking a decision over Bruno Silva in his debut the 32-year-old secured a “Performance of the Night” bonus for knocking out Antonio Trócoli his next time out.

UFC middleweight contender Shara Magomedov. | Chris Unger, Zuffa LLC

The victory ended up kicking off a three-fight run of post-fight bonuses for the Russian, as he also took home “Fight of the Night” honors after defeating Michał Oleksiejczuk and another “Performance of the Night” bonus for an incredible spinning back fist knockout of Armen Petrosyan to close out 2024.

Magomedov scored a jaw-dropping knockout at UFC 303. | (Craig Kidwell/MMA Junkie

After dropping a decision to Michael “Venom” Page in a lackluster fight, Magomedov earned another “Fight of the Night” bonus for his matchup with Marc-André Barriault and picked up back-to-back victories when he also took a unanimous decision over Michel Pereira last June.

Shara Magomedov during his fight with Marc-Andre Barriault. | UFC

The UFC will presumably announce the Adesanya vs. Magomedov main event in the very near future give that UFC Saudi Arabia is just over a month away, and so far the card has a handful of other reported or confirmed bouts.

UFC Saudi Arabia Fight Card

Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs. Shara Magomedov

Jafel Filho vs. Bruno Silva

Matthieu Duclos vs. Modestino Rodrigues

Adbul Hussein vs. Hecher Sosa

Levan Chokheli vs. Islam Dulatov

Uran Satybaldiev vs. Ivan Gnizditskiys