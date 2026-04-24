Undefeated UFC Star Teases Major Fight News After Meeting With UFC Boss

One of the UFC welterweight division’s most dangerous contenders appears to finally have his next fight lined up.

Briefly held by Jack Della Maddalena, who returns to action next weekend to headline UFC Perth opposite Carlos Prates, the UFC welterweight title is now in the possession of Islam Makhachev after the former lightweight king unseated Della Maddalena in a dominant showing at UFC 322.

Fans have been waiting for an update on who will be the first challenger for Makhachev’s new belt, and the latest update from #3-ranked contender Michael Morales is sure to kick off speculation about a potential welterweight title bout.

Michael Morales Teases UFC Fight News After Meeting With Hunter Campbell

Taking to Instagram, Morales revealed that he recently met with UFC CBO Hunter Campbell and teased fans with some impending fight news.

A perfect 19-0 in his professional MMA career, Morales joined the UFC off of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021 after taking a unanimous decision over Nikolay Veretennikov. The 26-year-old won his first four UFC bouts between 2023 and 2024 before getting a step up against perennial top-ranked welterweight Neil Magny, who was stopped by the Morales in the first round in 2024.

Michael Morales (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Sean Brady (red gloves) in the welterweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The Ecuadorian star also stopped former recently-retired former title challenger Gilbert Burns last May, and at UFC 322 he finished Sean Brady in the first round to secure his third-straight “Performance of the Night” bonus.

Will Michael Morales Fight Islam Makhachev for The UFC Welterweight Title?

The latest update from UFC CEO Dana White regarding Makhachev was that he would return in August, which could potentially line up with Morales’ teaser about preparing to sign a fight contract.

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Jack Della Maddalena (not pictured) by unanimous decision in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

There’s obviously no guarantee that Morales is in fact next in line to challenge for the welterweight belt, and the division currently has no shortage of contenders. Either Della Maddalena or Prates could jump to the front of the line with an impressive win at UFC Perth next weekend, and the aforementioned Brady and former titleholder Belal Muhammad both also have fights scheduled over the next two months.

UFC fighters Ian Machado Garry (left) and Carlos Prates (right) watch the fight between Benoit Saint-Denis (red gloves) and Mauricio Ruffy (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Other than Morales, the seemingly most-likely candidate to face Makhachev would be Ian Machado Garry, who currently occupies the welterweight division’s #2 spot after taking unanimous decisions over Prates and Muhammad in his two most recent outings.