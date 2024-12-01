Leon Edwards to Headline UFC Fight Night in London, 2025: Ex-Champ Confirms
Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards should be making his long-awaited return.
'Rocky's' title reign was cut short by Belal Muhammad last July, and fans were hoping he'd throw his hat in the ring to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310, but this isn't the case.
Appearing in an interview during the Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai broadcast, Edwards revealed that he'll be headlining the recently announced UFC London Card, taking place on March 22 in 2025.
As for an opponent, it hasn't been announced. Looking through the welterweight rankings, the top-ranked fighters who aren't booked or injured are Jack Della Maddalena and Sean Brady. Either fight would make sense as they are tied-fourth in the division, but Maddalena would certainly be an enjoyable striking matchup.
